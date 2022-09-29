How Podman packaging works on Linux

Over the past few months, the Podman project has been reworking its process for generating Debian and Ubuntu packages. This article outlines the past and present of the Debian packaging work done by the Podman project team. Please note that this article does not refer to the official Debian and Ubuntu packages that Reinhard Tartler and team created and maintain.

Debian build process

Long story short, the typical Debian build process involves "Debianizing" an upstream repository. First, a debian subdirectory containing packaging metadata and any necessary patches is added to the upstream repo. Then the dpkg-buildpackage command is run to generate the .deb packages.

Older Debian build process for Podman

Previously, the Debian packages for Podman were generated using this "Debianization" process. A debian directory containing the packaging metadata was added to the Podman source in a separate fork. That fork got rebased for each new upstream Podman release.

Issues with the Debian build process (for an RPM packager)

While a simple rebase would often work, that was not always the case. Usually, the Podman source itself would require patching to make things work for multiple Debian and Ubuntu versions, leading to rebase failures. And failures in a rebase meant failures in automated tasks. Which, in turn, caused a lot of frustration.

This same frustration led our team to retire the Debian packages in the past. When Podman v3.4 officially made its way into Debian 11 and Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (thanks to the amazing Reinhard Tartler), we thought the Podman project could say goodbye to Debian package maintenance.

But that wasn't meant to be. Both Debian and Ubuntu are rather conservative in their package update policies, especially in their release and LTS versions. As a result, many Podman users on Debian-based distributions would be stuck with v3.4 for quite a while, perhaps the entire lifetime of the distro version. While users can often install the latest packages from Debian's experimental repository, that's not necessarily convenient for everyone. As a result, many Debian-based users asked the Podman project for newer packages.

If we were to resurrect the Podman project's own Debian packages, we needed the packaging format to be easy to maintain and debug for RPM packagers and also easy to automate, which meant no frequent failures with rebases and patches.

OBS + Debbuild

The debbuild tool, created by Neal Gompa and others, is a set of RPM packaging macros allowing packagers to build Debian packages using Fedora's packaging sources. Conveniently, debbuild packages can easily be added as dependencies to a project hosted on openSUSE's Open Build Service infrastructure.

Here's a snippet of how debbuild support is enabled for Ubuntu 22.04 on the OBS Stable Kubic repository, maintained by the Podman project:

<repository name="xUbuntu_22.04">

<path project="Ubuntu:debbuild" repository="Ubuntu_22.04"/>

<path project="Ubuntu:22.04" repository="universe"/>

<arch>x86_64</arch>

<arch>s390x</arch>

<arch>armv7l</arch>

<arch>aarch64</arch>

</repository>

The complete configuration file is available here.

In addition to enabling debbuild packages as dependencies, the Fedora packaging sources must be updated with rules to modify the build process for Debian and Ubuntu environments.

Here's a snippet of how it's done for Podman:

%if "%{_vendor}" == "debbuild"

Packager: Podman Debbuild Maintainers <https://github.com/orgs/containers/teams/podman-debbuild-maintainers>

License: ASL-2.0+ and BSD and ISC and MIT and MPLv2.0

Release: 0%{?dist}

%else

License: ASL 2.0 and BSD and ISC and MIT and MPLv2.0

Release: %autorelease

ExclusiveArch: %{golang_arches}

%endif

The " %{_vendor}" == "debbuild" conditional is used in many other places throughout the spec file. For example, in this code sample, it specifies different sets of dependencies and build steps for Fedora and Debian. Also, debbuild allows conditionalizing Debian and Ubuntu versions using the macros {debian} and {ubuntu} , which are familiar to RPM packagers.

You can find the updated RPM spec file with all the debbuild changes here.

These two pieces together produce successful Debian package builds on the OBS Unstable Kubic repository .

Using debbuild also ensures that packaging metadata lives in its own separate repository, implying no patching or rebasing hassles with upstream Podman sources.

Usability

At this time, packages are available for Ubuntu 22.04, Debian Testing, and Debian Unstable. We're in talks with the OBS infrastructure maintainers to adjust the Debian 11 and Ubuntu 20.04 build environments, after which we'll also have successful builds for those two environments.

$ apt list podman

Listing... Done

podman / unknown,now 4 :4.2.0-0ubuntu22.04+obs55.1 amd64 [ installed ]

podman / unknown 4 :4.2.0-0ubuntu22.04+obs55.1 arm64

podman / unknown 4 :4.2.0-0ubuntu22.04+obs54.1 armhf

podman / unknown 4 :4.2.0-0ubuntu22.04+obs54.1 s390x

Now, let's talk usability. These packages have been manually verified, and the Podman team has found them to satisfy typical use cases. Users can install these packages as they would any other DEB package. The repository first needs to be enabled, and there are instructions on the Podman website. However, these packages are not Debian-approved. They haven't gone through the same quality assurance process as official Debian packages. These packages are currently not recommended for production use, and we urge you to exercise caution before proceeding with installation.

Wrap up

The debbuild project allows the Podman project team to generate Debian packages with a few additions to the Fedora packaging sources, making Debian packaging easier to maintain, debug, and automate. It also allows Debian and Ubuntu users to get the latest Podman at the same speed as Fedora users. Podman users on Debian and Ubuntu looking for the latest updates can use our Kubic unstable repository (ideally not on production environments just yet.)