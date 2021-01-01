Linux grep command cheat sheet

The grep command is a way to search through a file for a specific pattern of characters.

Blender Hotkey Cheat Sheet
Image by:

Opensource.com

GNU grep cheat sheet

If you're learning grep, or you just find yourself using it often and resorting to searching through its info pages, you'll do yourself a favor by downloading our cheat sheet for it. The cheat sheet uses short options (-v instead of --invert-matching, for instance) as a way to get you familiar with common grep shorthand. It also contains a regex section to help you remember the most common regex codes.

Download Now

To download this resource, sign in or enter your email address and country below.

By Seth Kenlon