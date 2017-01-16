Tips for contributors, managing containers at CERN, and more OpenStack news

Are you interested in keeping track of what is happening in the open source cloud? Opensource.com is your source for news in OpenStack, the open source cloud infrastructure project.
OpenStack around the web
From news sites to developer blogs, there's a lot being written about OpenStack every week. Here are a few highlights.
- Effective OpenStack contribution: Seven things to avoid at all cost.
- Containers on the CERN cloud: Using Magnum, the OpenStack container-engine-as-a-service.
- Navigating OpenStack: Community, release cycles and events.
- OpenStack private cloud: Benefits, challenges and what the future holds.
- Cloud Kindergarten preps students for OpenStack careers: Lessons for getting started with OpenStack.
OpenStack discussions
OpenStack is developed out in the open, and many of the conversations shaping development can be found on the OpenStack developers mailing list. Here's a sample of some of the popular threads this past week.
- 2017 individual director election results: Congratulations to all of the winners.
- Microversions in OpenStack projects: How can the community make progress on microversions for upcoming releases?
- Feedback from driver maintainers about future of driver projects: What should be OpenStack's priorities around working with drivers?
- Exposing project team's metadata in README files: Getting patches merged to finish a project.
For more from the developer email list, check out the OpenStack Foundation's digest of the OpenStack developers mailing list or Hugh Blemings' Last week on OpenStack Dev.
OpenStack events
Meetups and OpenStack user group events are taking place across the globe every week, and chances are, there's an event near you. Have a suggestion for an event to add to this list? Email us and let us know, or add it to our events calendar.
- BeagleBone and OpenStack: Tuesday, January 17; Zielona Góra, Poland.
- Cultural adoption of OpenStack: Wednesday, January 18; Phoenix, AZ.
- What is OpenStack: Wednesday, January 18; Cluj-Napoca, Romania.
- Swift benchmarking for scale: Thursday, January 19; Boston, MA.
- OpenStack meetup: Thursday, January 19; Atlanta, GA.
In addition to these in-person events, if you're interested in following OpenStack development, a number of projects hold regular meetings on IRC.
