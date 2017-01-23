Tips for instance configuration, creating a new project, and more OpenStack news

Are you interested in keeping track of what is happening in the open source cloud? Opensource.com is your source for news in OpenStack, the open source cloud infrastructure project.
OpenStack around the web
From news sites to developer blogs, there's a lot being written about OpenStack every week. Here are a few highlights.
- 9 tips to properly configure your OpenStack instance: How to optimize your VMs for the needs of your applications.
- So you want to create a new official OpenStack project: Learn all of the steps necessary to get your project moving.
- Why you should hire upstream: Hiring people with experience working on upstream open source projects can help your organization succeed with OpenStack.
- The OpenStack interoperability challenge update: Phase two will focus on Kubernetes and NFV workloads.
- OpenStack’s Stewardship Working Group and what it can do for you: Helping to reduce friction and communications problems on the human side of OpenStack.
OpenStack discussions
OpenStack is developed out in the open, and many of the conversations shaping development can be found on the OpenStack developers mailing list. Here's a sample of some of the popular threads this past week.
- Why are projects trying to avoid Barbican: Other projects attempt to create their own secrets storage.
- How to run Mistral workflows via templates: What is the right way to think about managing external resources?
- Last chance to release a client next week: The end of the current development cycle is nearing.
- How to handle security bugs: What's the right way to go about it?
- Open source collaboration practices: Take a survey and help increase understand of how collaboration works.
For more from the developer email list, check out the OpenStack Foundation's digest of the OpenStack developers mailing list or Hugh Blemings' Last week on OpenStack Dev.
OpenStack events
Meetups and OpenStack user group events are taking place across the globe every week, and chances are, there's an event near you. Have a suggestion for an event to add to this list? Email us and let us know, or add it to our events calendar.
- Using OpenStack orchestration (Heat) for big data: Monday, January 23; Morrisville, NC.
- OpenStack 101: Tuesday, January 24; London, UK.
- OpenStack Budapest: Wednesday, January 25; Budapest, Hungary.
- Petabyte storage on OpenStack: Wednesday, January 25; San Diego, CA.
- Using OpenStack orchestration for big data: Thursday, January 26; Pasadena, CA.
- Best and worst OpenStack experience: Thursday, January 26; Tampa, FL.
- OpenStack Mexico City meetup: Thursday, January 26; Mexico City, Mexico.
In addition to these in-person events, if you're interested in following OpenStack development, a number of projects hold regular meetings on IRC.
