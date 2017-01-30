From hobbyist to professional, new analyst papers, and more OpenStack news

Are you interested in keeping track of what is happening in the open source cloud? Opensource.com is your source for news in OpenStack, the open source cloud infrastructure project.
OpenStack around the web
From news sites to developer blogs, there's a lot being written about OpenStack every week. Here are a few highlights.
- Transitioning from OpenStack hobbyist to professional: Break into your first OpenStack job with these tips and tricks.
- OpenStack use cases: New analyst papers and webinar now available.
- Supporting our global community: The OpenStack Foundation leadership reacts to global travel restrictions.
- Huge growth expected for OpenStack and Hadoop, despite skill gap: Demand for skilled cloud professionals continues to rise.
- OpenStack community elects 2017 board of directors: Congratulations again to all of the winners.
OpenStack discussions
OpenStack is developed out in the open, and many of the conversations shaping development can be found on the OpenStack developers mailing list. Here's a sample of some of the popular threads this past week.
- Sessions for Atlanta PTG: What the Stewardship Working Group will be working on.
- Get active in upstream training: Looking for community volunteers to help with training.
- PTL nomination period is now over: Project elections are coming up soon.
- What's Up, Doc? Farewell edition: What's happening in the OpenStack documentation project.
For more from the developer email list, check out the OpenStack Foundation's digest of the OpenStack developers mailing list or Hugh Blemings' Last week on OpenStack Dev.
OpenStack events
Meetups and OpenStack user group events are taking place across the globe every week, and chances are, there's an event near you.
- OpenStack breakfast morning: Tuesday, January 31; Dublin, Ireland.
- OpenStack and tactical clouds: Tuesday, January 31; Richmond, VA.
- Lessons learned deploying and operating OpenContrail and OpenStack: Thursday, February 2; San Jose, CA.
- February London OpenStack meetup: Thursday, February 2; London, UK.
- Monthly South Florida OpenStack users group meeting: Thursday, February 2; Fort Lauderdale, FL.
In addition to these in-person events, if you're interested in following OpenStack development, a number of projects hold regular meetings on IRC.
