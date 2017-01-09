Landing a job, becoming the de facto private cloud, and more OpenStack news

Are you interested in keeping track of what is happening in the open source cloud? Opensource.com is your source for news in OpenStack, the open source cloud infrastructure project.
OpenStack around the web
- How to find your first OpenStack job: Answers to common questions about breaking into the industry.
- OpenStack becomes ‘de facto’ private cloud: The competition between private cloud options may have essentially been won.
- How to take a leadership role in OpenStack: An interview with project team leader Ifat Afek on having a visible role in the OpenStack community.
- Red Hat launches OpenStack Platform 10: A look at the newest commercial offering, based on Newton.
- eBay builds its own tool to integrate Kubernetes and OpenStack: Containers and virtual machines both still play an important role in modern development.
- OpenStack under the radar: A look at some of the stories you may have missed in 2016.
- Angel Diaz talks about OpenStack Interop: The theme of the year was watching OpenStack clouds play nicely together.
OpenStack discussions
- Adding new deliverables: The Kolla project looks to develop a standard policy for new additions.
- Time to retire nova-docker: With newer ways to manage containers in OpenStack, is nova-docker worth continued support?
- Using \ for multiline statements: Making code more readable across projects.
- Adding CONTRIBUTING.rst files to projects: Does providing this new piece of documentation add actual value to project repositories?
OpenStack events
- OpenStack developer coffee and code: Monday, January 9; St. Paul, MN.
- What is OpenStack and how to leverage it: Tuesday, January 10; San Francisco, CA.
- The ins and outs of OpenStack: Wednesday, January 11; Utrecht, Netherlands.
- OpenStack why and how: Friday, January 13; Copenhagen, Denmark.
