SteamVR comes to Linux, a new game engine, and more gaming news

In this edition of our open gaming roundup, we take a look at the SteamVR for Linux beta, a new open source game engine, and more.

Open gaming roundup for February 12-25, 2017

Valve brings SteamVR support to Linux

It's "full speed ahead for Linux gaming." This week, Valve has launched a beta of SteamVR for Linux. The release is based on the Vulkan API. The release notes specify both graphic driver and USB device requirements.

As Techradar's Darren Allan explains, this release "will allow developers to begin working on VR games that Linux users can eventually enjoy with their HTC Vive."

Silicon Studio announces the Xenko Game Engine

The Silicon Studio Corporation announced the release of Xenko, its new open source game engine. The engine is designed "for development teams of all sizes, from indies working on mobile games to full studios working on AAA virtual reality titles."

Xenko supports the latest C# and comes with a set of systems and tools for game developers, including a streamlining scene editor, script editor, and lots more.

Xenko will be available for download in April 2017. A beta is already available. More information can be found on xenko.com and GitHub.

New games on Linux

BOOR

BOOR is a 2D puzzle-platformer game by Dazlog Studio. Some of its features include 80 hand-drawn rooms, mind-bending puzzles, and beautiful scenarios to discover. From the description on Steam:

BOOR is a 2D puzzle-platformer game, where you play as a girl with the ability to multiply herself, stranded on Eden, a beautiful but strange world, full of challenging puzzles with platforming elements and a refreshing gameplay.

HITMAN

The master assassin has arrived on Linux with the complete first season of HITMAN. From the game description:

HITMAN is an intense spy thriller that lets you choose your methods of execution. As the cold and mysterious Agent 47, you must cross the world to find and eliminate your targets, from a fugitive banker in the bazaars of Morocco to a bio-weapon engineer on the sunny Italian coast.

Night in the Woods

Night in the Woods is now available for Linux on Steam. From the game description: