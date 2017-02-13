A getting started guide for contributors, Designate's future, and more OpenStack news

Are you interested in keeping track of what is happening in the open source cloud? Opensource.com is your source for news in OpenStack, the open source cloud infrastructure project.
OpenStack around the web
From news sites to developer blogs, there's a lot being written about OpenStack every week. Here are a few highlights.
- From zero to hero: Your first week as an OpenStack contributor.
- OpenStack Designate: Where is OpenStack's DNS as a service project, and what might the future hold?
- API longevity: Ed Leafe asks, "How long should an API, once released, be honored?"
- How to design and implement successful private clouds with OpenStack: A new book may help you along your journey to architecting the perfect cloud.
- CERN’S expanding cloud universe: How the research center is adding 100,000 cores to its massive OpenStack deployment.
- RDO @ DevConf: Some photos from the RDO community at a recent conference.
OpenStack discussions
OpenStack is developed out in the open, and many of the conversations shaping development can be found on the OpenStack developers mailing list. Here's a sample of some of the popular threads this past week.
- Project Team Lead election conclusion and results: Meet your new OpenStack project leaders.
- Support phase clarification: How long will upcoming releases be supported for with the release timing change?
- IRC mishaps: Have you ever made a mistake in IRC? You're not alone.
- Hierarchical quotas at the PTG: How will this operator request be discussed at the PTG?
For more from the developer email list, check out the OpenStack Foundation's digest of the OpenStack developers mailing list or Hugh Blemings' Last week on OpenStack Dev.
OpenStack events
Meetups and OpenStack user group events are taking place across the globe every week, and chances are, there's an event near you.
- OpenStack meetup: Thursday, February 16; Moscow, Russia.
- OpenStack Newton release, bare metal, containers, and Kubernetes: Thursday, February 16; Amersfoort, Netherlands.
- Deep diving for pearls of wisdom in setting up policy and permissions: Thursday, February 16; Cork, Ireland.
- OpenStack meetup: Thursday, February 16; Atlanta, GA.
- OpenStack installation workshop: Saturday, February 18; Mexico City, Mexico.
In addition to these in-person events, if you're interested in following OpenStack development, a number of projects hold regular meetings on IRC.
