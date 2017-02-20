Boston summit preview, Ambassador program updates, and more OpenStack news

Are you interested in keeping track of what is happening in the open source cloud? Opensource.com is your source for news in OpenStack, the open source cloud infrastructure project.
OpenStack around the web
From news sites to developer blogs, there's a lot being written about OpenStack every week. Here are a few highlights.
- What's new in the world of OpenStack Ambassadors: The global program of OpenStack community advocates continues to offer help to user groups.
- New ‘Open Source Days’ program launches as part of OpenStack Summit in Boston: The gathering of OpenStackers continues to evolve.
- Set the agenda at OpenStack Summit Boston: How do track chairs turn submissions into a schedule?
- Want OpenStack benefits? Put your private cloud plan in place first: What does a CIO need to know about planning for OpenStack?
- Your OpenStack cloud is only as good as the Linux you install it on: OpenStack, at its fundamental level, depends on the operating system underneath.
OpenStack discussions
OpenStack is developed out in the open, and many of the conversations shaping development can be found on the OpenStack developers mailing list. Here's a sample of some of the popular threads this past week.
- Ocata release candidates frozen: The latest release enters its final stages.
- The end of OpenStack packages in Debian: Maintaining packages requires hard work.
- Making the kitchen great again: A retrospective on OpenStack and Chef.
- License for new project mascots: Making sure license information is correct and obvious.
- What's new in StoryBoard: A look at OpenStack's task tracking tool
For more from the developer email list, check out the OpenStack Foundation's digest of the OpenStack developers mailing list or Hugh Blemings' Last week on OpenStack Dev.
OpenStack events
Meetups and OpenStack user group events are taking place across the globe every week, and chances are, there's an event near you. Have a suggestion for an event to add to this list? Email us and let us know, or add it to our events calendar.
- OpenStack Neutron upgrade path: Monday, February 20; Guadalajara, Mexico.
- Operating OpenContrail and OpenStack in a SaaS environment: Wednesday, February 22; San Jose, CA.
- State of OpenStack and user stories: Wednesday, February 22; Montréal, QC.
- OpenStack Wrocław meetup: Wednesday, February 22; Wroclaw, Poland.
- OpenStack Wizardry Night - IoT: Wednesday, February 22; San Diego, CA.
- Virtual machine high availability and lease management in OpenStack: Wednesday, February 22; Sunnyvale, CA.
- Let's talk Ansible and OpenStack: Thursday, February 23; Durham, NC.
- OpenStack and the growth of the container ecosystem: Thursday, February 23; Pasadena, CA.
In addition to these in-person events, if you're interested in following OpenStack development, a number of projects hold regular meetings on IRC.
Comment now