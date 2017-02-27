A look at OpenStack's newest release, Ocata

Are you interested in keeping track of what is happening in the open source cloud? Opensource.com is your source for news in OpenStack, the open source cloud infrastructure project.
OpenStack around the web
From news sites to developer blogs, there's a lot being written about OpenStack every week. Here are a few highlights.
- A guide to the OpenStack Ocata release: Take a quick look at what's new with OpenStack.
- OpenStack sets its sights on the next generation of private clouds: What might you find in this new release?
- What you need to know about OpenStack: Understanding the open source cloud and what it could mean for your organization.
- HPE, Red Hat team on storage, OpenStack for NFV: Building network functions virtualization with trusted components.
- OpenStack Ocata improves core components, containerization: Another look at OpenStack's fifteenth release.
- RDO Ocata released: Built from upstream OpenStack, the open source RDO distribution hits a new release as well.
- Reflections on the first OpenStack PTG: A perspective on the recent project teams gathering.
- Walmart boasts 213,000 cores on OpenStack: What does a large OpenStack installation look like?
- New OpenStack Ocata stabilizes popular open source cloud: Stability and performance make up much of this release's focus.
OpenStack discussions
OpenStack is developed out in the open, and many of the conversations shaping development can be found on the OpenStack developers mailing list. Here's a sample of some of the popular threads this past week.
- What's up, doc: A look at what's happening in OpenStack's documentation project.
- Managing project requirements: How are updates to requirements handled?
- Where is project:type documented: Where is the tags documentation maintained?
For more from the developer email list, check out the OpenStack Foundation's digest of the OpenStack developers mailing list or Hugh Blemings' Last week on OpenStack Dev.
OpenStack events
Meetups and OpenStack user group events are taking place across the globe every week, and chances are, there's an event near you.
- Talk about Cinder: Tuesday, February 28; Boulder, CO.
- Containers with OpenStack: Tuesday, February 28; Paris, France.
- OpenStack private clouds, the challenge for organizations: Tuesday, February 28; Mexico City, Mexico.
- A comparison of AWS versus OpenStack: Wednesday, March 1; Richardson, TX.
In addition to these in-person events, if you're interested in following OpenStack development, a number of projects hold regular meetings on IRC.
