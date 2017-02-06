Big tent projects, an introduction to Heat, and more OpenStack news

Are you interested in keeping track of what is happening in the open source cloud? Opensource.com is your source for news in OpenStack, the open source cloud infrastructure project.
OpenStack around the web
From news sites to developer blogs, there's a lot being written about OpenStack every week. Here are a few highlights.
- Meet OpenStack big tent projects Storlets and Tricircle: Learn about some of the newer projects under the OpenStack umbrella.
- A quick introduction to OpenStack Heat: Red Hat's Julio Villarreal Pelegrino shows how to launch a basic template.
- OpenStack cited as open source example for telecom: How telecommunications giants are making use of OpenStack.
- OpenContrail, an essential tool in the OpenStack ecosystem: Software defined networking continues to be a major OpenStack use case.
- 5 new guides for working with OpenStack: Move along your OpenStack journey with these tips and tutorials.
- The beginner’s guide to contributing upstream: It's easy if you know your way around.
OpenStack discussions
OpenStack is developed out in the open, and many of the conversations shaping development can be found on the OpenStack developers mailing list. Here's a sample of some of the popular threads this past week.
- Nova final mascot: Take a look at the Nova mascot design.
- Large contributing OpenStack operators working group: Answering a few questions about the group.
- MySQL cluster support: Adding support to the core OpenStack services.
- Future of the OpenStack UX team: Where is OpenStack user experience headed?
- The process for creating stable/ocata branches: Moving the release process along steadily.
For more from the developer email list, check out the OpenStack Foundation's digest of the OpenStack developers mailing list or Hugh Blemings' Last week on OpenStack Dev.
OpenStack events
Meetups and OpenStack user group events are taking place across the globe every week, and chances are, there's an event near you. Have a suggestion for an event to add to this list? Email us and let us know, or add it to our events calendar.
- OpenStack developer coffee and code: Monday, February 6; St. Paul, MN.
- OpenStack Summit preview: Tuesday, February 7; Melbourne, Australia.
- OpenStack at scale: Thursday, February 9; Sunnyvale, CA.
In addition to these in-person events, if you're interested in following OpenStack development, a number of projects hold regular meetings on IRC.
Comment now