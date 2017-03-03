Node.js: Community for casual contributors

About the author

Gordon Haff - Gordon Haff is Red Hat’s cloud evangelist, is a frequent and highly acclaimed speaker at customer and industry events, and helps develop strategy across Red Hat’s full portfolio of cloud solutions. He is the author of Computing Next: How the Cloud Opens the Future in addition to numerous other publications. Prior to Red Hat, Gordon wrote hundreds of research notes, was frequently quoted in publications like The New York Times on a wide range of IT topics, and advised clients on product and
» More about me

Node.js: A project for casual contributors

Tools can help shape the environments in which they are used.

Posted 03 Mar 2017 Gordon Haff (Red Hat)Feed
Node.js: A project for casual contributors
Image by : 

opensource.com

I sat down at the Open Source Leadership Summit to record a podcast with Mikeal Rogers, who heads the Node.js Foundation, a collaborative project under the Linux Foundation. He observed that one of the characteristics of Node.js and its community is that it's a "post-GitHub platform," meaning "the first release of Node.js and the first code written on Node.js were in a GitHub repository. That's the environment we live in, so we had to come up with some newer ways of managing the project that are unique to this newer and more modern open source."

Node.js originally took a fairly traditional path to growing the community. As Mikeal put it: "Early on, we thought that the way to get more maintainers was to find more people who could be maintainers and recruit them. That didn't really work."

He went on to say that "The shift that we made was to create a support system and an education system to take a user and turn them into a contributor, first at a very low level and educate them to bring them into the committer pool and eventually into the maintainer pool. The end result of this is that we have a wide range of skillsets. Rather than trying to attract phenomenal developers, we're creating new phenomenal developers."

"Rather than trying to attract phenomenal developers, we're creating new phenomenal developers."

The connection to the tooling is that, according to Mikeal, git lowers the bar to giving relatively inexperienced developers commit access because it's harder to cause a lot of damage compared to older types of version control tools. This in turn leads to a situation where more of the contributors are casual contributors and most of the code is written by casual contributors. In fact, Mikeal describes the breadth of the Node.js community as its most defining characteristic.

We also talked about why he thought Node.js has become so successful and what's coming next.

Listen to the podcast:

Creative Commons License

Tags

Node.js,
Community management

About the author

Gordon Haff - Gordon Haff is Red Hat’s cloud evangelist, is a frequent and highly acclaimed speaker at customer and industry events, and helps develop strategy across Red Hat’s full portfolio of cloud solutions. He is the author of Computing Next: How the Cloud Opens the Future in addition to numerous other publications. Prior to Red Hat, Gordon wrote hundreds of research notes, was frequently quoted in publications like The New York Times on a wide range of IT topics, and advised clients on product and
» More about me

Recommended reading

6 organizational growing pains you can avoid
6 organizational growing pains you can avoid
4 ways to open up your project's infrastructure
4 ways to open up your project's infrastructure
9 rules for the proper care and feeding of communities and carnivorous plants
9 rules for the proper care and feeding of communities and carnivorous plants
How to throw a tarball over the wall
How to throw a tarball over the wall
8 ways to get your swag on
8 ways to get your swag on
Using Pirate Metrics to measure success of open source projects
Using Pirate Metrics to measure success of open source projects

Comment now