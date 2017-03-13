Erasing complexity, submitting a summit talk, and more OpenStack news

Are you interested in keeping track of what is happening in the open source cloud? Opensource.com is your source for news in OpenStack, the open source cloud infrastructure project.
OpenStack around the web
From news sites to developer blogs, there's a lot being written about OpenStack every week. Here are a few highlights.
- OpenStack may not be as complex as you think: You can step into OpenStack bit by bit to meet your business needs.
- Submitting a talk to OpenStack Summit: Tips for maximizing your chances of getting selected.
- Containers are here to stay, until they're not: Like OpenStack, containers are just a part of a modern platform.
- How a research group avoids Franken-infrastructure with OpenStack: How the Van Andel Institute is providing high-performance computing options.
- Helping PTG attendees and other developers get to the OpenStack Summit: Here's how to justify the trip to your boss.
OpenStack discussions
OpenStack is developed out in the open, and many of the conversations shaping development can be found on the OpenStack developers mailing list. Here's a sample of some of the popular threads this past week.
- Some information about the forum at Summit in Boston: Learn how the space will be arranged this year.
- Testing of a microversioned world: A discussion about how testing and support will work with the new API versioning plan.
- Testing of deprecated API versions: How long do old API versions still require testing?
- The future of the App Catalog: Should this underutilized resource be retired?
For more from the developer email list, check out Hugh Blemings' Last week on OpenStack Dev.
OpenStack events
Meetups and OpenStack user group events are taking place across the globe, and chances are, there's an event near you. Have a suggestion for an event to add to this list? Email us and let us know, or add it to our events calendar.
- OpenStack and Red Hat: Wednesday, March 15; Vancouver, BC.
- OpenStack Boston: Thursday, March 16; Boston, MA.
- OpenStack on Kubernetes: Thursday, March 16; Austin, TX.
- OpenStack and OpenDaylight: Thursday, March 16; Tel Aviv, Israel.
- OpenStack and Red Hat: Thursday, March 16; Calgary, AB.
In addition to these in-person events, if you're interested in following OpenStack development, a number of projects hold regular meetings on IRC.
