Improved container support, PTG recap, and more OpenStack news

OpenStack around the web
From news sites to developer blogs, there's a lot being written about OpenStack every week. Here are a few highlights.
- OpenStack Ocata improves container support: What the new release of OpenStack brings beyond virtualization.
- Reflections on the first OpenStack Project Teams Gathering: How OpenStack's first PTG set the direction for the future.
- Bouncing back to private clouds with OpenStack: Users continue to move from test deployments to production installations.
- 5 new OpenStack guides and walkthroughs: A collection of how-tos and tutorials from across the web.
- True confessions of IRC mishaps: The humans of OpenStack make mistakes just like the rest of us.
- The OpenStack Summit is returning to Vancouver in May 2018: Mark your calendar for next year's first summit meeting.
OpenStack discussions
OpenStack is developed out in the open, and many of the conversations shaping development can be found on the OpenStack developers mailing list. Here's a sample of some of the popular threads this past week.
- Docs PTG summary: What might the next release cycle look like for documentation?
- Community goals for Pike: What targets is OpenStack aiming for this time around?
- Nova PTG summary: A look at Nova's progress and roadmap.
- Leadership training sign-up is open: Learn what it takes to help lead an open source project.
- Pike release management communications: Keeping everyone on track for hitting release goals.
For more from the developer email list, check out Hugh Blemings' Last week on OpenStack Dev.
OpenStack events
Meetups and OpenStack user group events are taking place across the globe, and chances are, there's an event near you. Have a suggestion for an event to add to this list? Email us and let us know, or add it to our events calendar.
- The state of OpenStack: Wednesday, March 8; Toronto, ON.
- Managing and deploying instances on OpenStack: Wednesday, March 8; Dubai, U.A.E.
- OpenStack and Red Hat: Wednesday, March 15; Vancouver, BC.
- OpenStack and Red Hat: Thursday, March 16; Calgary, AB.
- OpenStack in production: Monday, March 20; Rennes, France.
In addition to these in-person events, if you're interested in following OpenStack development, a number of projects hold regular meetings on IRC.
