3 Linux questions from the community

In the last The Queue, I flipped the script and asked you questions as opposed to answering them. It was so well received, I'm going to keep it going with three more questions this month. I'll resume answering next month, so don't forget you can fill the queue with your questions about Linux, building and maintaining communities, contributing to an open source project, and anything else you'd like to know. While the previous two questions were a bit philosophical, this month we'll keep it fun.
Uptime
What is the uptime on your main Linux installation?
For me right now, it's 22 days. When I asked this question at LinuxQuestions.org, it was a bit of a surprise that over 25% of respondents answered, "Less than a day."
On the other end of the spectrum, four people claimed an uptime of over 10 years!
Those outliers aside, I'd expect uptime has trended up in the recent past, especially as a result of technologies such as kpatch making mainline. While mostly a numerical answer, some of the responses explaining "why" were also interesting, so feel free to include as much information as you'd like in the comments.
Hostnames
How do you come up with the naming scheme for your Linux hostnames?
You may have multiple responses for different schemes used at home, at work, for servers, etc. The answers to this question will undoubtedly run the gamut. From animals and beers to the more utilitarian city/rack/function style naming, every time I think I've seen it all I come across a new naming scheme that makes me chuckle.
Kernel
Do you compile your own kernel or use the one shipped with your distribution? If you do compile your own, do you use the official tree or a different one?
I'm also curious about your reasons for doing so. While I used to always compile my own kernel, and even maintained the -lq kernel patchset for a while, these days I invariably use the one shipped with whatever distro I'm using. Over 75% of LQ responses indicate that I'm not alone in this.
Jump in and answer these questions. It will not only help the Opensource.com community learn more about how we're all using Linux, but also teach us a little bit about each other.
5 Comments
Uptime - less than a day. My only home machine is Linux and I shut the box down when I've finished with it. The Linux server that I use at work has been up 292 days - since the last area wide power failure.
Hostname - my home machine is localhost. My home machines have always been called localhost. At work, we're are mostly a Windows site. All of the machines are named after Star Trek characters, so my Linux server is Tuvoc. Almost all of the servers are virtualised; the physical boxes are named after starships. While it is fun to have silly names, it is confusing trying to remember which server you need to connect to. If I was in charge, we'd have sensible names like FS1, FS2 (file server), DC1, DC2 (domain controller), etc
Kernel - I recompile the kernel at home, taking out things that I don't need. At work I leave it alone.
Uptime - Work machines are at about a week. My home machine is floating at 21 days so far. Servers stay up longer.
Hostname - For my home computers, all of them are named after bodily fluids (spit, mucus, lymph, bile, plasma, etc.). It amuses me to no end. I've used this convention for nearly a decade and haven't run out of names yet! Of course, for work, I've had to take on a slightly more professional air... so I've opted for using the last names of historical polymaths.
Kernel - Most of my machines use the default that's shipped with the distro. I do run a patched kernel on my Surface Pro 3, though. The latest 4.10 kernels apparently make that unnecessary, but I haven't tried yet.
My home server, running Ubuntu 14.04 has been up for 122 days, my main workstation, also running Ubuntu 14.04 is only 1 day and my laptop, running Debian 8 is ALWAYS less than 1 day as I shut it down after each use..
My local systems are named after characters from that old Saturday Night Live claymation cartoon, the "Mr Bill Show".. Main server is hands, secondary server is bill, and my workstation is sluggo. I also have 4 remotely hosted Linux virtual servers with the unimaginative names of vm1,vm2,vm3 and vm4..
I normally use the provided "generic" kernel provided by Ubuntu, although I have built custom kernels in the past to get special characteristics...
Uptime - Currently, 120 minutes (the time since I turned it on this morning). My main computer is a laptop and I usually shut it down completely after I am done using it.
Hostnames - For bare metal installations I used the family names of authors who have won the Nobel Prize for Literature. My laptop is Mahfouz, for example. For development virtual machines, the hostnames are whatever is installed on them. In the case of my generic LAMP development environment, it is called "centos-server". Other virtual machines are more specific and are named after whatever is on the server (i.e., moodle, omeka, koha, etc.)
Kernel - I used to compile custom kernels years ago, way back when I running Red Hat Linux, but now I just use the default kernels included in Fedora, CentOS, and Red Hat Enterprise Linux.
This is exactly why Linux isn't mainstream. Nobody is concerned with uptime, hostnames, or the kernel. Maybe the kernel, but certainly not uptime or hostnames. I suppose if you are a business. What I want to know is, can we get some application support? Can you stop working on your distro for a year, get together and make a good photoshop replacement, professional video editor, professional music editor, just bring what we have up to snuff and I will be happy. Bring all the features that have been industry standard for 10 years so people can get some work done on Linux. An operating system is only as useful as the applications that run on it.