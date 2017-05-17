What open source virtualization tools do you use?

About the author

Jason Baker - Jason is passionate about using technology to make the world more open, from software development to bringing sunlight to local governments. Linux desktop enthusiast. Map/geospatial nerd. Raspberry Pi tinkerer. Data analysis and visualization geek. Occasional coder. Cloud nativist. Follow him on Twitter.
» More about me

What open source virtualization tools do you use?

Tell us about your virtual machine management tools of choice.

Posted 17 May 2017 Jason Baker (Red Hat)Feed
What open source virtualization tools do you use?
Image by : 

opensource.com

Which open source tool do you use most often to manage your virtual machines?

When it comes to managing virtual machines, there is no shortage of open source tools out there to choose from. Whether you are trying to virtualize a whole data center worth of servers in a cloud environment, test out a new operating system on your desktop, or something in between, it's important to choose the right tool for the job.

Some virtual machine tools ship as all-in-one solutions, like VirtualBox. For professional and enterprise open source users in a Linux environment, there's a good chance you're using the KVM virtualization abilities built right into your kernel as your hypervisor, or perhaps an alternative like Xen, and at least one other tool as an abstraction layer to manage the virtual machines you launch. Perhaps it's a simple command-line tool like virsh, a desktop tool like Virtual Machine Manager, an advanced tool like oVirt, or perhaps even managing them as a part of a cloud with an open source tool like OpenStack.

We can't possibly list all of the potential options for tools you might consider, so in lieu of trying and failing at generating a complete list, we've listed some of our favorites here, and invite you to fill in with your other preferred tools in the comments below. What tools do you use for managing virtual machines, and why? Do you use one of these? Maybe a virtual environment manager, like Vagrant? Share your virtualization toolchain with us!

Creative Commons License

Tags

Poll,
Virtualization

About the author

Jason Baker - Jason is passionate about using technology to make the world more open, from software development to bringing sunlight to local governments. Linux desktop enthusiast. Map/geospatial nerd. Raspberry Pi tinkerer. Data analysis and visualization geek. Occasional coder. Cloud nativist. Follow him on Twitter.
» More about me

Recommended reading

What was the speed of your first internet connection?
What was the speed of your first internet connection?
Which 'ancient' programming language do you use the most?
Which 'ancient' programming language do you use the most?
HTML code
Using Vagrant and Ansible to deploy virtual machines for web development
Vagrant in 5 minutes
Vagrant in 5 minutes

10 helpful tools for a sys admin's toolbox
Open in sky
Top 5: Linux security, Slack chat alternatives, Vagrant, and more

Comment now