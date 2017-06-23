Do you code with Python?
Are you a Python coder?
Python is one of the most popular programming languages for beginners and professionals alike. Are you using it?
It seems like every day I'm coming across a new project written in Python.
And really, this should be no surprise. Python is a general-purpose language which works great in a variety of environments; it abstracts away a lot of the complexities of underlying systems, which giving you access to them whenever you need them. While both the language itself and toolchain around it help make it a great language for beginners, it is powerful enough to run some of the world' most complex websites and applications, including entire data centers with the OpenStack project.
A lot of this power comes about because of the open source nature of Python. There is a giant ecosystem of packages and tools for the Python programming language made available under open source licenses, meaning that no matter what you're doing, chances are that there's a library out there to help you do it.
So we're asking you: are you a Python programmer? Even if it's not your day job, have you played around with it, perhaps asking your Raspberry Pi to talk to a LED with its Python interface, or doing your math homework inside of a Jupyter Notebook? If not, maybe today is a good day to start. Check out our collection of Python articles to learn how you can jump in.
