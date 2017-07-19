Opensource.com's IRC Cheat Sheet

Learn IRC commands with new cheat sheet

Download the cheat sheet, then practice your fresh chat skills by connecting with one of your favorite open source communities in IRC.

Rikki Endsley 19 Jul 2017 Rikki Endsley (Red Hat) Feed 1 comment
Opensource.com's IRC Cheat Sheet
Image by : 

opensource.com

When we talk about the open source community, what we're really talking about are individuals from around the world who participate in a variety of communities. One way they communicate and collaborate is over IRC, an online chat technology. As our community moderator VM (Vicky) Brasseur explained in her article on getting started with IRC, IRC isn't as "shiny" or "usable" as modern alternatives, but it's open to anyone, and it's loggable, scriptable, discoverable, ubiquitous, and free. "Whatever your personal opinion of IRC, the truth remains that if you wish to participate in open source software and communities, you will need to learn how to use it," she says.

In an effort to help smooth out the learning curve, Vicky wrote an IRC quick start guide. And now we're happy to introduce her new IRC cheat sheet.

Download the IRC Cheat Sheet now (PDF)

Download the cheat sheet, then practice your fresh chat skills by connecting with one of your favorite open source communities in IRC. Connect with Opensource.com editors, community moderators, and writers on Freenode IRC in the #opensource.com channel. We look forward to seeing you in IRC soon!

Topics

IRC
Opensource.com community

About the author

Rikki Endsley
Rikki Endsley - Rikki Endsley is a community manager for Opensource.com. In the past, she worked as the community evangelist on the Open Source and Standards (OSAS) team at Red Hat; a freelance tech journalist; community manager for the USENIX Association; associate publisher of Linux Pro Magazine, ADMIN, and Ubuntu User; and as the managing editor of Sys Admin magazine and UnixReview.com. Follow her on Twitter at: @rikkiends.
More about me

Recommended reading

Top 5 articles of the week
Top 5: Linux containers evolution, Bash prompt tips, and more
Top 10 and highlights: June review
Top 10 and highlights: June review
Top 5 articles of the week
Top 5: Brewing beer, home automation basics, and more
Sysadmin tips, home automation projects, and more in July
Sysadmin tips, home automation projects, and more in July
Top 5 articles of the week
Top 5: No-nos for JavaScript frameworks and Python coding, and more
Enter giveaway for a brand new System76 laptop
We're giving away a System76 Gazelle laptop

1 Comments

Greg P
Greg Pittman on 19 Jul 2017

I think I might prefer to just have a plain text file that I could bring up in a separate window with cat or less, then bring it up and hide as needed.

Vote up!
0

Comment now

Creative Commons License