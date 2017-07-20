Does your software development team use scrum?

To scale successfully, every software development team needs to have a plan in place to plan and manage their work, and open source is no different.

For many software teams, a scrum methodology is the framework they use for project management. Scrum is all about making development agile while keeping work sprints on a regular, fixed cadence so that features and bug fixes get built, tested, and deployed on a regular basis.

For companies developing open source software, using scrum may help them to better align with other open source principles, as well as some of the broader attributes of open organizations. Scrum emphasizes transparency, inspection, and adaptation, three pillars that are also critical to the open source community, and so it should be no surprise that there are a lot of advocates of scrum in the open source world.

So how about you and your team? Do you use scrum, or perhaps, a different agile-inspired development methodology? If not, why not? What's working for you?

