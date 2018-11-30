Create a sliding drawer interface in Android

Create a sliding drawer interface in Android

SlidingRootNav is an easy-to-use alternative for fans of the old Android SlidingDrawer interface.

30 Nov 2018 Baradwaj Varadharajan Feed
tux and android stuffed animals on shelf
Image credits : 

Quinn Dombrowski via Flickr. CC BY-SA 2.0

x

Get the newsletter

Join the 85,000 open source advocates who receive our giveaway alerts and article roundups.

Applications that used Android's SlidingDrawer library enabled users to hide content offscreen, then drag it onscreen using a "handle" when they wanted to use it. Unfortunately, the library was deprecated in Android 4.2, JellyBean (API 17), but independent developers have stepped in to create alternative versions for those who miss the cool animation and better UI experience it offered.

In this tutorial, we'll create a Sliding Drawer interface with SlidingRootNav, an open source alternative that is very easy to implement.

The code shown below works with the latest version of Android (API 28). It was created using the Android Studio IDE and the Android Gradle build tool (but it can also be done with Eclipse and other IDEs). Make sure to take a look at your IDE before jumping into this project.

Basic implementation

To get started, add the following in your app's dependencies block in Gradle:

compile 'com.yarolegovich:sliding-root-nav:1.1.0'

Make sure to set the minSdkVersion to 16 in your app's Gradle, because that's the minimum SDK for this library to work.

This is a very simple implementation. From the docs, it's clear that we need two XML layouts.

One is sliding_layout.xml (which I took from the Git sample code):

<?xml version="1.0" encoding="utf-8"?>

<LinearLayout xmlns:android="http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android"

    android:id="@+id/activity_main"

    android:layout_width="match_parent"

    android:layout_height="match_parent"

    android:background="@android:color/white"

    android:orientation="vertical">



    <android.support.design.widget.AppBarLayout

        android:layout_width="match_parent"

        android:layout_height="wrap_content">



        <android.support.v7.widget.Toolbar

            android:id="@+id/toolbar"

            android:layout_width="match_parent"

            android:layout_height="wrap_content"

            android:background="@color/colorPrimary" />

    </android.support.design.widget.AppBarLayout>



    <FrameLayout

        android:id="@+id/container"

        android:layout_width="match_parent"

        android:layout_height="0dp"

        android:layout_weight="1" />

</LinearLayout>

The other is drawer_menu.xml, which holds the menu bar for our application:

<code>

<?xml version="1.0" encoding="utf-8"?>

<LinearLayout xmlns:android="http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android"

    android:layout_width="match_parent"

    android:layout_height="match_parent"

    android:background="#008821"

    android:orientation="vertical">



    <Space

        android:layout_width="wrap_content"

        android:layout_height="90dp" />



    <TextView

        android:layout_width="wrap_content"

        android:layout_height="wrap_content"

        android:paddingLeft="24dp"

        android:paddingRight="24dp"

        android:paddingStart="24dp"

        android:text="Some Text 0"

        android:textSize="12sp" />



    <LinearLayout

        android:layout_width="wrap_content"

        android:layout_height="wrap_content"

        android:baselineAligned="false"

        android:orientation="horizontal"

        android:paddingLeft="24dp"

        android:paddingRight="24dp">



        <TextView

            android:layout_width="wrap_content"

            android:layout_height="wrap_content"

            android:layout_marginTop="6dp"

            android:text="Some Text1" />



        <TextView

            android:layout_width="wrap_content"

            android:layout_height="wrap_content"

            android:text="Main Text"

            android:textStyle="bold"

            android:textSize="34sp" />



    </LinearLayout>



    <Space

        android:layout_width="wrap_content"

        android:layout_height="56dp" />



    <android.support.v7.widget.RecyclerView

        android:id="@+id/list"

        android:layout_width="240dp"

        android:layout_height="wrap_content" />



    <Space

        android:layout_width="wrap_content"

        android:layout_height="40dp" />



</LinearLayout>

According to the Git example, all we have to do is stitch the two layouts together using the SlidingRootNavBuilder object.

To do so, add this to your activity:

new SlidingRootNavBuilder(this)

  .withMenuLayout(R.layout.menu_left_drawer)

  .inject();

The Git example specifies some additional properties/callbacks. They are held by the implementation below, which I have named ContentSlider.java.

import android.os.Bundle;

import android.support.v7.app.AppCompatActivity;

import android.widget.Toolbar;

import com.yarolegovich.slidingrootnav.SlidingRootNavBuilder;



public class ContentSlider extends AppCompatActivity{



    @Override

    protected void onCreate(Bundle savedInstanceState)

    {

        super.onCreate(savedInstanceState);

        setContentView(R.layout.sliding_layout);

         new SlidingRootNavBuilder(this)

                .withMenuOpened(false)

                .withContentClickableWhenMenuOpened(false)

                .withSavedState(savedInstanceState)

                .withMenuLayout(R.layout.drawer_menu)

                .inject();

    }

}

Now it's time to check and see how everything turns out! Run your application in your Android Virtual Device (AVD).

I think this is a pretty cool way of animating the content slider and I am in love with how simple the implementation is. Visit the SlidingRootNav repository and try it for yourself!

Topics

Android

About the author

Baradwaj Varadharajan - Founder/blogger of Androidmonks.com, open source blog/website giving out free content related to Android. If you ever wanted to learn Android. Don't pay a dime. Go check out  https://androidmonks.com Also a time traveler, entrepreneur, author of several fun workbooks!
More about me

Recommended reading

mobile app development
4 ways Flutter makes mobile app development delightful
Android security and privacy
CopperheadOS: Security features, installing apps, and more
How to use Fossdroid to get open source Android apps
How to use Fossdroid to get open source Android apps
8 open source Android apps for education
8 open source Android apps for education
Clocks
10 open source task management and time tracking applications for Android
Android security and privacy
How to find Android apps that respect user privacy

Comment now

Creative Commons License