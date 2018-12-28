What is BigchainDB?

Sophia Armstrong, a computer science major at East Carolina University, provided an overview of BigchainDB in her Lightning Talk, "Blockchain database for a cybersecurity learning environment," at All Things Open 2018, October 23 in Raleigh, NC.

Sophia's project, which is funded by a National Science Foundation grant, gives students a hands-on, game-based experience to learn about cybersecurity. Her team uses BigchainDB, an open source blockchain database, behind the firewall to securely store the data they collect.

Watch Sophia's talk to learn about BigchainDB and why it came out on top when her team went in search of the "best and most secure technology" for their project.

What to read next