What is BigchainDB?

What is BigchainDB?

This Lightning Talk from All Things Open 2018 covers a blockchain database for a cybersecurity learning environment.

28 Dec 2018 Sophia Armstrong Feed
Image by : 

opensource.com

x

Get the newsletter

Join the 85,000 open source advocates who receive our giveaway alerts and article roundups.

Sophia Armstrong, a computer science major at East Carolina University, provided an overview of BigchainDB in her Lightning Talk, "Blockchain database for a cybersecurity learning environment," at All Things Open 2018, October 23 in Raleigh, NC.

Sophia's project, which is funded by a National Science Foundation grant, gives students a hands-on, game-based experience to learn about cybersecurity. Her team uses BigchainDB, an open source blockchain database, behind the firewall to securely store the data they collect.

Watch Sophia's talk to learn about BigchainDB and why it came out on top when her team went in search of the "best and most secure technology" for their project.

What to read next

Preparing your organization for a future built on blockchain

Preparing your organization for a future built on blockchain

Smart contracts. Distributed Autonomous Enterprises. Computerized Autonomous Agents. These aren't...

Topics

Blockchain
Security and privacy
Databases

About the author

Sophia Armstrong - I am a senior at East Carolina University and I am super excited to be graduating in May 2019. I am currently a part of two research projects where I am researching strategies to improve the current computer science pedagogy, as well as developing a web-based user interface for a game-based cyber security learning system.
More about me

Recommended reading


Top advice for securing your systems in 2019

Getting started with chaos engineering: 3 top reads in 2018
Lock
6 tips and tricks for using KeePassX to secure your passwords

How to set up PySpark for your Jupyter notebook
Cloud
Gitbase: Exploring Git repos with SQL
Fire fist breaking glass
Does your team need to learn how to break things?

Comment now

Creative Commons License