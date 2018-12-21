Open source in the classroom soars in 2018

Learning about all things open source was a hot topic this year. Here are eight of our most popular education-related articles.

21 Dec 2018 Don Watkins (Community Moderator) Feed
Book list, favorites
The best way to ensure student success is to give them agency and access to the best tools available. We highlighted those tools and practices in Opensource.com this year, and the results were amazing.

As usual, open source continues to inspire innovation in both theory and practice. Our authors covered a broad range of topics within the education paradigm. We had something for everyone, including projects that could easily be applied in other settings. Here are a few highlights:

In addition, we shared a review and an invitation to read 15 books, including Getting Started with Raspberry Pi by Carrie Anne Philbin, Coding Games in Scratch by Jon Woodcock, Python for Kids by Jason Briggs, and a dozen more. Book recommendations and reviews proved to be very popular this year.

Python programming is immensely popular with emerging young programmers. Getting started with Mu, a Python editor for beginners provided a great segue into programming for younger students.

Our top-performing article highlighted the work of 14-year-old Python developer Joshua Lowe, who invited us to Learn Python programming the easy way with EduBlocks.

Here is the entire list of reader favorites from 2018

Learn Python programming the easy way with EduBlocks

EduBlocks brings a Scratch-like GUI to writing Python 3 code.
books in a library, stacks

15 books for kids who (you want to) love Linux and open source

If you have a kid or know a kid that may be interested in getting an introduction to or learning...
woman programming

Getting started with Mu, a Python editor for beginners

Meet Mu, an open source editor that makes it easy for students to learn to code Python.
12 fiction books for Linux and open source fans

These people are your people. Find something interesting to add to your reading list.
kids in a classroom learning about Raspberry Pi programming

How to set up a computer lab for less than $1500 with Raspberry Pi

Learn how to build a computer network with Raspberry Pis.
7 open source tools to make literature reviews easy

Seven software tools to make it easier for academics to aggregate evidence for research articles,...
books on shelves in a library, colorful

6 books on Raspberry Pi, Python, and more

A book list that appeals to the learner in all of us. Plus, a bonus project for the classroom.
Refreshing old computers with Linux

A middle school's Tech Stewardship program for reimaging computers with Linux is now an elective...

