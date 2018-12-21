Open source in the classroom soars in 2018

The best way to ensure student success is to give them agency and access to the best tools available. We highlighted those tools and practices in Opensource.com this year, and the results were amazing.

As usual, open source continues to inspire innovation in both theory and practice. Our authors covered a broad range of topics within the education paradigm. We had something for everyone, including projects that could easily be applied in other settings. Here are a few highlights:

We learned how students at Centennial Senior Public School in Brampton, Ontario, were repurposing computers with Linux.

We learned how to create a computer lab for less than $1500 using the Raspberry Pi platform.

We learned how to make literature reviews easier and more accessible using open source tools.

We offered our readers a wealth of enrichment options, including 12 fiction books for Linux and open source fans.

In addition, we shared a review and an invitation to read 15 books, including Getting Started with Raspberry Pi by Carrie Anne Philbin, Coding Games in Scratch by Jon Woodcock, Python for Kids by Jason Briggs, and a dozen more. Book recommendations and reviews proved to be very popular this year.

Python programming is immensely popular with emerging young programmers. Getting started with Mu, a Python editor for beginners provided a great segue into programming for younger students.

Our top-performing article highlighted the work of 14-year-old Python developer Joshua Lowe, who invited us to Learn Python programming the easy way with EduBlocks.

Here is the entire list of reader favorites from 2018