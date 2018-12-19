10 books for your DevOps reading wishlist

Looking for good DevOps books to read? Don't know where to start? Follow this reading wishlist to find the best books on DevOps for practical thinkers. You'll learn from authors who have addressed real-life problems and contributed to the innovation process.

By Gary Gruver & Tommy Mouser

Leading the Transformation is a great guide on how to apply agile and DevOps principles in large organizations. The authors focus on coordinating work across teams in enterprise-level organizations, making this book a great read for anyone who works in an environment where software development requires coordinating 100 or more engineers. Its ultimate takeaway is practical know-how about striking the balance between cultural and technical changes with the support of leadership.

By Viktor Farcic

This book, part of the DevOps Toolkit series, offers a practical introduction to specific Kubernetes concepts. Each concept is accompanied by a brief description and a set of commands that will show you how things are working. An added benefit is the book's great diagrams that support big-picture understanding. This book gets many great reviews for not overdoing it on theory and including a lot of examples.

By Dave Knifton

This is a great read emphasizing strategies and practical steps for rethinking an organization's current delivery methodologies and shifting to an Agile+DevOps framework. Author Knifton argues that "rethinking" must happen in parallel with DevOps processes and agile methodologies to create a stable base for the enterprise architecture. He also presents simple and practical techniques to achieve this.

By Mark Lines & Scott W. Ambler

This book is a quick overview of how agile software development works from end to end. It offers an in-depth description of the Disciplined Agile Delivery (DAD) process decision framework and includes specific case studies describing a real team's experiences in adopting a disciplined agile approach.

By Julien Vehent

Security practices can be enhanced when combined with DevOps. In this book, Vehent explores how to put these two fields together to improve cloud security. This is a great reference for those who are looking to master the art of secure DevOps. Check out the author's GitHub page for more inspiration.

By Mirco Hering

Hering has collected real-world lessons from his many years of experience, and this book provides tried and tested exercises for anyone who wants to drive improvements in an organization.

By Joakim Verona

With this book, you will get an introduction to DevOps, a set of useful links to DevOps resources, and a step-by-step guide to the DevOps lifecycle. This is definitely a recommended read for anyone who is new to DevOps or wants to consolidate existing knowledge.

Coming in 2019

Here are a few books to look forward to in 2019:

