Patch into The Matrix at the Linux command line

As we come to the close of another year, it's a good time for looking back, and looking forward. What will 2019 hold for you? What does it mean to be 2019?

I'm reminded that 2019 will mark the twentieth anniversary of one of my favorite science fiction movies from my teenage years, that at the time had me thinking a lot about what the future would hold: The Matrix. For a computer nerd kid like me, it was the ultimate story of a computer programmer rising up and becoming an action hero in a virtual universe by tapping into the power of his mind.

At the time, there was no movie that seemed more futuristic to me; both in the story itself, and in the mesmerizing special effects. Realizing that it was filmed over twenty years ago doesn't change that in my mind.

Bringing it back to our command-line toy for today, let's recreate the downward flowing code of the Matrix at our terminal with cmatrix. cmatrix was an easy install for me, packaged for Fedora, so installing it took simply:

$ dnf install cmatrix

Then, just type cmatrix at your terminal to run.

You can find the source code for cmatrix on GitHub under a GPL license.

