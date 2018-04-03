3 pitfalls everyone should avoid with hybrid multicloud

3 pitfalls everyone should avoid with hybrid multicloud

The daily cloud hype is unavoidable. Understanding the different types is the first step in avoiding the pitfalls.

03 Apr 2018 Eric D. Schabell (Red Hat) Feed 2 comments
3 pitfalls everyone should avoid with hybrid multicloud
Image by : 

opensource.com

Get the newsletter

Join the 85,000 open source advocates who receive our giveaway alerts and article roundups.

This article was co-written with Roel Hodzelmans.

We're all told the cloud is the way to ensure a digital future for our businesses. But which cloud? From cloud to hybrid cloud to hybrid multi-cloud, you need to make choices, and these choices don't preclude the daily work of enhancing your customers' experience or agile delivery of the applications they need.

This article is the first in a four-part series on avoiding pitfalls in hybrid multi-cloud computing. Let's start by examining multi-cloud, hybrid cloud, and hybrid multi-cloud and what makes them different from one another.

Hybrid vs. multi-cloud

There are many conversations you may be having in your business around moving to the cloud. For example, you may want to take your on-premises computing capacity and turn it into your own private cloud. You may wish to provide developers with a cloud-like experience using the same resources you already have. A more traditional reason for expansion is to use external computing resources to augment those in your own data centers. The latter leads you to the various public cloud providers, as well as to our first definition, multi-cloud.

Multi-cloud

Multi-cloud means using multiple clouds from multiple providers for multiple tasks.

multi-cloud.png

Multi-cloud

Figure 1. Multi-cloud IT with multiple isolated cloud environments

Typically, multi-cloud refers to the use of several different public clouds in order to achieve greater flexibility, lower costs, avoid vendor lock-in, or use specific regional cloud providers.

A challenge of the multi-cloud approach is achieving consistent policies, compliance, and management with different providers involved.

Multi-cloud is mainly a strategy to expand your business while leveraging multi-vendor cloud solutions and spreading the risk of lock-in. Figure 1 shows the isolated nature of cloud services in this model, without any sort of coordination between the services and business applications. Each is managed separately, and applications are isolated to services found in their environments.

Hybrid cloud

Hybrid cloud solves issues where isolation and coordination are central to the solution. It is a combination of one or more public and private clouds with at least a degree of workload portability, integration, orchestration, and unified management.

hybrid-cloud.png

Hybrid cloud

Figure 2. Hybrid clouds may be on or off premises, but must have a degree of interoperability

The key issue here is that there is an element of interoperability, migration potential, and a connection between tasks running in public clouds and on-premises infrastructure, even if it's not always seamless or otherwise fully implemented.

If your cloud model is missing portability, integration, orchestration, and management, then it's just a bunch of clouds, not a hybrid cloud.

The cloud environments in Fig. 2 include at least one private and public cloud. They can be off or on premises, but they have some degree of the following:

  • Interoperability
  • Application portability
  • Data portability
  • Common management

As you can probably guess, combining multi-cloud and hybrid cloud results in a hybrid multi-cloud. But what does that look like?

Hybrid multi-cloud

Hybrid multi-cloud pulls together multiple clouds and provides the tools to ensure interoperability between the various services in hybrid and multi-cloud solutions.

hybrid-multicloud.png

Hybrid multi-cloud

Figure 3. Hybrid multi-cloud solutions using open technologies

Bringing these together can be a serious challenge, but the result ensures better use of resources without isolation in their respective clouds.

Fig. 3 shows an example of hybrid multi-cloud based on open technologies for interoperability, workload portability, and management.

Moving forward: Pitfalls of hybrid multi-cloud

In part two of this series, we'll look at the first of three pitfalls to avoid with hybrid multi-cloud. Namely, why cost is not always the obvious motivator when determining how to transition your business to the cloud.

This article is based on "3 pitfalls everyone should avoid with hybrid multi-cloud," a talk the authors will be giving at Red Hat Summit 2018, which will be held May 8-10 in San Francisco. Register by May 7 to save US$ 500 off of registration. Use discount code OPEN18 on the payment page to apply the discount.

Topics

Cloud
Red Hat Summit

About the author

Eric D. Schabell - Eric is Red Hat’s Global Technology Evangelist Director, and is renowned in the development community as a speaker, lecturer, author and baseball expert. In his current role he's central to defining, managing and bringing to market integrated cloud solutions showcasing the full power of Red Hat’s comprehensive portfolio of established and emergent technologies. It allows him to share his deep expertise of Red Hat’s open source technologies and cloud computing. Follow on... more about Eric D. Schabell
More about me

Contributors

Roel Hodzelmans

Recommended reading

arrows pointing different directions
6 differences between agile and traditional planning
Where does OpenStack fit in a public cloud world?
Where does OpenStack fit in a public cloud world?
6 ways Apache Cassandra prepares you for a multi-cloud future
6 ways Apache Cassandra prepares you for a multi-cloud future
How Kubernetes became the solution for migrating legacy applications
How Kubernetes became the solution for migrating legacy applications
5 reasons Kubernetes is the real deal
5 reasons Kubernetes is the real deal
The future of DevOps is mastery of multi-cloud environments
The future of DevOps is mastery of multi-cloud environments

2 Comments

HankG
HankG on 03 Apr 2018

Good introduction to mixed cloud models! I'm looking forward to seeing Part 2!

Vote up!
0
Carrie Carrasco
Carrie Carrasco on 03 Apr 2018

Very concise and clear. I can not wait for the next one

Vote up!
0

Comment now

Creative Commons License