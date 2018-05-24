Building a data processing pipeline using the ELK stack and Ruby

Application logs often contain valuable data. How can we extract this data in a timely and cost-effective way? As a sample app, we will discuss a multi-tenant system where we host multiple sites via subdomains. URLs in log files contain the paths (/api, /search, etc) and params (?foo=bar) .

If we do not want to use ELK, we can build a different data processing pipeline with API to receive messages, put them in a queue, and then have workers process the data. I outlined this approach in this blog post, comparing it to ELK.

In our ELK solution, we will split data by customer and date into separate Elasticsearch indexes and build reports that show which URL paths are accessed. This is a common pattern when dealing with time-series data.

To keep things simple, we will use load balancer logs, which contain the same information as web server logs but are centralized. We will configure our AWS load balancer to publish logs to the S3 bucket every five minutes. From there, logs will be picked up by Logstash and processed into Elasticsearch.

Here is a sample line from an ELB log file:

2018-05-10T18:26:13.276Z ELB_NAME 73.157.179.139:60708 10.0.1.42:80 0.000021

0.000303 0.000014 200 200 0 68 "GET https://site1.mysystem.com/api?foo=bar...

HTTP/1.1" "Mozilla/5.0 (Linux; Android 7.0; SM-T580 Build/NRD90M; wv)

AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Version/4.0 Chrome/65.0.3325.109 Safari/537.36 [Pinterest/Android]"

ECDHE-RSA-AES128-GCM-SHA256 TLSv1.2

Logstash config

We will start with the Logstash S3 input plugin:

# /etc/logstash/conf.d/s3_elastic.conf

input {

s3 {

aws_credentials_file => "./aws_credentials_file.yml"

bucket => "my-elb-logs"

prefix => "subfolder/path/here/"

sincedb_path => "./data/plugins/inputs/s3/sincedb_s3_elastic"

}

}

Logstash uses a sincedb file to keep track of where it is in log file processing. If we stop Logstash and start it later, it will process the logs that accumulated during that downtime.

Then we configure the Elasticsearch output plugin. stdout can be used for debugging. We will discuss the [@metadata][index] later in this article.

# /etc/logstash/conf.d/s3_elastic.conf

output {

stdout { codec => rubydebug { metadata => true } }

elasticsearch {

hosts => [127.0.0.1]

user => "elastic"

password => "password-here"

index => "%{[@metadata][index]}"

}

}

For filtering, we will start with Grok and then remove unnecessary fields:

# /etc/logstash/conf.d/s3_elastic.conf

filter {

grok {

match => { "message" => "%{ELB_ACCESS_LOG}"}

remove_field => [ "elb", "backendip", "backendport", ...]

}

}

Logstash gives us reliable Grok patterns to parse each log file line into an Event object. Now our data looks like this:

{

"request" => "http://site1.mysystem.com/api?foo=bar",

"path" => "/api",

"@timestamp" => 2018-05-10T18:26:13.276Z,

"response" => 200,

"clientip" => "73.157.179.139",

"params" => "?foo=bar",

"message" => "...",

...

}

Ruby code

We need to implement business logic to validate and transform our data. Given the simple requirements of this use case, we could have done it without Ruby, but it gives us more flexibility and control. We need to extract the URL host, which will be used as part of the index name. We also want to grab the foo parameter from the URL. We can start with inline Ruby code:

# /etc/logstash/conf.d/s3_elastic.conf

filter {

ruby {

code => "

require 'uri'

uri = URI(event.get('request'))

event.set('host', uri.host)

foo_value = CGI::parse(event.get('params'))['foo'].first

event.set('foo', foo_value)

"

}

Now our Event object contains separate host and foo fields:

{

"request" => "http://site1.mysystem.com/api?foo=bar",

"path" => "/api",

...

"host" => "site1.mysystem.com",

"foo" => "bar",

}

Placing code in a config file is not a scalable approach and will be difficult to test. Fortunately, the latest version of the Ruby filter plugin supports referencing separate Ruby scripts from the .conf file, and we can test our code with automated tests. We modify the .conf file by specifying a path to the Ruby script:

# /etc/logstash/conf.d/s3_elastic.conf file

filter {

ruby {

path => "/etc/logstash/ruby/s3_elastic.rb"

# script_params => { }

}

}

One difference is that now Ruby has to return an array of Event objects from the external script file.

# /etc/logstash/ruby/s3_elastic.rb

require 'uri'

# the value of `params` is the value of the hash passed to `script_params`

# in the logstash configuration

def register ( params )

end

# the filter method receives an event and must return a list of events.

# Dropping an event means not including it in the return array,

# while creating new ones only requires you to add a new instance of

# LogStash::Event to the returned array

def filter ( event )

uri = URI ( event. get ( 'request' ) )

event. set ( 'host' , uri. host )

foo_value = CGI ::parse ( event. get ( 'params' ) ) [ 'foo' ] . first

event. set ( 'foo' , foo_value )

return [ event ]

end

test 'valid test' do

parameters { { } }

in_event do { 'request' => 'http://site1.mysystem.com/api?foo=bar' } end

expect ( 'params' ) do | events |

events. first . get ( 'host' ) == 'site1.mysystem.com'

events. first . get ( 'foo' ) == 'bar'

end

end

We can run automated tests by specifying -t flag like this: logstash -f /etc/logstash/conf/s3_elastic.conf -t .

[ logstash. filters . ruby . script ] Test run complete

{ :script_path => "/etc/logstash/ruby/s3_elastic.rb" ,

:results => { :passed => 1 , :failed => 0 , :errored => 0 } }

Configuration OK

[ logstash. runner ] Using config. test_and_exit mode. Config Validation Result: OK.

Exiting Logstash

We need to determine which date to use in the index name as we cannot assume the current date. For that, we will use the timestamp field ( 2018-05-10T18:26:13.276Z ). We can also extract the business logic for determining the index into a separate method. In case there are errors, we will default to today's date:

# /etc/logstash/ruby/s3_elastic.rb

def filter ( event )

...

event . set ( "[@metadata][index]" , get_index ( event ) )

return [ event ]

end

def get_index event

host = event. get ( 'host' )

date = event. get ( 'timestamp' ) . split ( 'T' ) . first

"#{host}-#{date}"

rescue

"#{host}-#{Time.now.strftime(" % Y. % m. % d ")}"

end

...

We are using event.set to create the [@metadata][index] field. It will not be saved with the document but can be used in our .conf file to specify the index. This approach allows us to keep the logic of combining host with date in the same Ruby method.

Aggregations

We can now use Kibana (or even curl) to run aggregations. We can query across all indexes to learn which URL paths were accessed and how often.

POST /*/_search?size=0

{

"aggs" : {

"path_count" : {

"terms" : {

"field" : "path.keyword"

}

}

}

}

Data will come back like this:

{

"took": 709,

"timed_out": false,

"_shards": {

...

},

"hits": {

...

},

"aggregations": {

"path_count": {

...

"buckets": [

{

"key": "/api",

"doc_count": 913281

},

{

"key": "/search",

"doc_count": 742813

},

...

]

}

}

}

If we want to query data for specific customers or dates, we need to specify it as index pattern in POST /*2018.05.10/_search?size=0 . Kibana also allows us to build visualizations and dashboards based on these aggregations.

