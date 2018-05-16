Join the 85,000 open source advocates who receive our giveaway alerts and article roundups.
How to retrieve source code of Python functions
Learn to use the inspect and dill libraries to access Python functions' source code.
Sometimes we want to know what some functions' source codes look like or where they are, or we need to manipulate the source codes as character strings. In such cases, we need to have a convenient way to retrieve our Python functions' source codes.There are two Python libraries that may help:
inspectis a built-in standard library
dillis a third-party library
inspect
inspect is a built-in library. It's already there after you install Python on your computer. The
inspect module provides several useful functions to help you get information about live objects, such as modules, classes, methods, functions, tracebacks, frame objects, and code objects. Among its many features, its capability to retrieve the source code of functions stands out.
In IPython or Jupyter, we can also use this method to retrieve the source code of the functions that we defined in the console.
Note that retrieving source codes of self-defined functions only works in IPython or Jupyter. If we are using plain Python and define a function interactively, we will encounter error
IOError: could not get source code and will not be able to retrieve the source code. This is because its setting only supports objects loaded from files, not interactive sessions.
dill
dill extends Python's
pickle module for serializing and deserializing Python objects to the majority of the built-in Python types. At the same time, it can also retrieve the source code of your Python objects. Please note
dill is not a standard library, so you must install it separately.
Its API is quite similar to
inspect's.
However, a big difference between
dill and
inspect is that
dill's retrieving feature supports self-defined objects in the plain Python console.
