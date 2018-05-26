Open source news roundup for May 26, 2018

Tesla's GPL compliance, a new open source AI from Tencent, and more

Catch up on recent open source headlines.

That idiot Scott Nesbitt ... 26 May 2018 Scott Nesbitt Feed
Open source news roundup for May 26, 2018
Image by : 

opensource.com

Get the newsletter

Join the 85,000 open source advocates who receive our giveaway alerts and article roundups.

In this edition of our open source news roundup, we take a look Tesla (finally) starting to comply with the GPL, Tencent's new open source AI, an open source insurance policy, and more.

Tesla starts complying with the GPL

Like many companies, electric car maker Tesla has used GPLed software to quickly get up and running. Like many companies, Tesla has been slow in complying with the requirements of that license. But that's starting to change.

After years of cajoling, the company "is now releasing some parts of its software, which is going to be useful to Tesla hackers and security researchers." That includes "code used to build the foundations of its Autopilot semi-autonomous driving tech and the infotainment system found on the Model S and Model X cars." The source code is available in Tesla's GitHub repositories.

This first step is welcome but, as the Software Freedom Conservancy notes, "compliance means meeting all GPL's requirements, so we don't convey false hopes with an incomplete release."

China's Tencent debuts new artificial intelligence system

Go is an ancient, deceptively complex game of strategy that takes humans years to master. It's also a great challenge for artificial intelligence (AI) developers like the ones at Chinese company Tencent, who recently released their Go-playing software as open source.

Called PhoenixGo, the software "recorded a 200-game winning streak" on Tencent's competitive FoxGo online gaming platform. The program went on to win the World AI Go Championship in April 2018. To train PhoenixGo to championship form, Tencent's engineers took advantage of unused processing power on servers running the company's popular WeChat messaging service.

PhoenixGo's source code is on GitHub, but you'll need to supply your own server.

Lemonade launches open source renter's insurance policy

Have you ever tried to read an insurance policy? You might remember trying to wade through dense jargon, legalese, and unfamiliar concepts. An American insurer called Lemonade is trying to change that with an open source insurance policy.

The policy, called Policy 2.0, is "written in English and is intended for US renters." Lemonade's co-founder Shai Wininger said that the company wants to make insurance "simple, fair, and approachable to everyone." Wininger added that working with consumers "will result in a better and fairer insurance product for the 21st century."

If you want to contribute or just take a peek, Policy 2.0 is on GitHub.

AsteroidOS for wearables now available

If you're looking for an open source alternative to Google's Wear OS and Apple's watchOS, then you're in luck. The developers behind AsteroidOS have made stable version 1.0 of the platform available for download.

The initial version is limited. It supports the "display smartphone notifications, weather data, calendar entries, alarms and timers, as well as music playback controls" on a small number of watchOS devices. The project is trying to get traction with developers by also releasing documentation and a software development kit.

In other news

Thanks, as always, to Opensource.com staff members and moderators for their help this week. Make sure to check out our event calendar to see what's happening next week in open source.

Topics

News

About the author

That idiot Scott Nesbitt ...
Scott Nesbitt - I'm a long-time user of free/open source software, and write various things for both fun and profit. I don't take myself too seriously and I do all of my own stunts. You can find me at these fine establishments on the web: Twitter, Mastodon, GitHub, and... more about Scott Nesbitt
More about me

Recommended reading


Linux for developers comes to Chrome OS, using AR to assist surgeons, and more open source news
Open source news roundup for April 28, 2018
Germany, Israel, and the UK turn to open source, new driverless car tech, and more news
Open source news roundup for April 14, 2018
How open source is democratizing technology, upcoming events in North America, and more news
Open source news roundup for March 31, 2018
LG re-open sources WebOS, a look at the AI behind the Pixel 2's camera, and more news
Open source news roundup for March 15, 2018
China's open source AI, a GitHub tool for licensing, and more news
Open source news roundup for March 3, 2018
2017 Open Source Yearbook arrives, a new tool for creating VR content, and more news

Comment now

Creative Commons License