Convert files at the command line with this Pandoc Cheat Sheet

Download new cheat sheet of common Pandoc options and handy syntax for frequently used conversions.

17 May 2018 Jason van Gumster Feed
Pandoc is an incredible command-line tool for converting documents between all manner of digital formats. Pandoc is to documents what FFMPEG is to video or ImageMagick is to images. Of course, when a tool can do as much as Pandoc, a series of options stops resembling a command and starts looking more like a magical incantation.

I've put together a cheat sheet to hopefully help with some of the more common options and some handy short syntax for frequently used conversions. I actually used this document as a reference for Pandoc while I was writing it. With any luck, you'll find it just as useful.

DOWNLOAD the Pandoc Cheat Sheet (click here)

About the author

Jason van Gumster - Jason van Gumster mostly makes stuff up. He writes, animates, and occasionally teaches, all using open source tools. He's run a small, independent animation studio, wrote Blender For Dummies and GIMP Bible, and continues to blurt out his experiences during a [sometimes] weekly podcast, the Open Source Creative Podcast. Adventures (and lies) at @monsterjavaguns.
