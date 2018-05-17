Join the 85,000 open source advocates who receive our giveaway alerts and article roundups.
Convert files at the command line with this Pandoc Cheat Sheet
Download new cheat sheet of common Pandoc options and handy syntax for frequently used conversions.
Pandoc is an incredible command-line tool for converting documents between all manner of digital formats. Pandoc is to documents what FFMPEG is to video or ImageMagick is to images. Of course, when a tool can do as much as Pandoc, a series of options stops resembling a command and starts looking more like a magical incantation.
I've put together a cheat sheet to hopefully help with some of the more common options and some handy short syntax for frequently used conversions. I actually used this document as a reference for Pandoc while I was writing it. With any luck, you'll find it just as useful.
