Convert files at the command line with this Pandoc Cheat Sheet

Pandoc is an incredible command-line tool for converting documents between all manner of digital formats. Pandoc is to documents what FFMPEG is to video or ImageMagick is to images. Of course, when a tool can do as much as Pandoc, a series of options stops resembling a command and starts looking more like a magical incantation.

I've put together a cheat sheet to hopefully help with some of the more common options and some handy short syntax for frequently used conversions. I actually used this document as a reference for Pandoc while I was writing it. With any luck, you'll find it just as useful.