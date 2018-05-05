Tips for hosting a hackathon

Tips for hosting a hackathon

05 May 2018
What do you get when you combine a global financial services, media, and data company that employs 5,000 software developers headed by a founder who is heavily into philanthropy?

If you're Bloomberg, you get a series of company-sponsored hackathons where employees, community members, students, and others come together over a weekend to hack on open source tools, including Python, Perl, and Eclipse.

In his Lightning Talk, "Software Philanthropy for Everyone," at the 16th annual Southern California Linux Expo (SCALE), Bloomberg's head of open source engagement, Kevin Fleming, shared his insights on what it takes to host a successful hackathon. (Hint: getting people to volunteer their time isn't one of the big challenges.) Watch Kevin's talk to learn more tips for hosting a hackathon.

During the UpSCALE Lightning Talks hosted by Opensource.com at the 16th annual Southern California Linux Expo (SCALE) in March 2018, eight presenters shared quick takes on interesting open source topics, projects, and ideas. Watch all of the UpSCALE Lightning Talks on the Opensource.com YouTube channel.

SCALE

Opensource.com
