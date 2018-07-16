The oldest active Linux distro, Slackware turns 25

The oldest, active Linux distro, Slackware, turns 25

Slackware boasts a unique history and a loyal user base.

16 Jul 2018 Ben Cotton Feed 5 comments
a big flag flying in a sea of other flags, teamwork
Image by : 

opensource.com

x

Get the newsletter

Join the 85,000 open source advocates who receive our giveaway alerts and article roundups.

Patrick Volkerding didn't set out to create a Linux distribution. He just wanted to simplify the process of installing and configuring Softlanding Linux System. But when SLS didn't pick up his improvements, Volkerding decided to release his work as Slackware. On July 17, 1993, he announced version 1.0. A quarter century and 30-plus versions later, Slackware is the oldest actively maintained Linux distribution.

For many early Linux users, Slackware was their introduction. One user told me her first Linux install was Slackware—and she had to use a hex editor to fix the partition tables so that Slackware would install. Support for her hardware was added in a later release. Another got his start building the data center that would power one of the first internet-enabled real estate sites. In the mid-1990s, Slackware was one of the easiest distributions to get and didn't require a lot of effort to get IP masquerading to work correctly. A third person mentioned going to sleep while a kernel compile job ran, only to find out it had failed when he woke up.

All of these anecdotes would suggest a hard-to-use operating system. But Slackware fans don't see it that way. The project's website says the two top priorities are "ease of use and stability." For Slackware, "ease of use" means simplicity. Slackware does not include a graphical installer. Its package manager does not perform any dependency resolution. This can be jarring for new users, particularly within the last few years, but it also enables a deeper understanding of the system.

The different take on ease of use isn't the only thing unique about Slackware. It also does not have a public bug tracker, code repository, or well-defined method of community contribution. Volkerding and a small team of contributors maintain the tree in a rolling release called "-current" and publish a release when it meets the feature and stability goals they've set.

As the oldest distro around, Slackware has been very influential. The earliest releases of SUSE Linux were based on Slackware, and distributions such as Arch Linux can be seen as philosophical heirs to Slackware. And while its popularity may have fallen over the years—the slightly younger Debian has 10x the number of subscribers on its sub-Reddit, for example—it remains an active project with a loyal fan base. So happy 25th birthday, Slackware, and here's to 25 more!

Share your memories of the early (or recent) days of Slackware in the comments.

Topics

Linux

About the author

Ben Cotton - Ben Cotton is a meteorologist by training, but weather makes a great hobby. Ben works as a the Fedora Program Manager at Red Hat. He co-founded a local open source meetup group, and is a member of the Open Source Initiative and a supporter of Software Freedom Conservancy. Find him on Twitter (@FunnelFiasco) or at FunnelFiasco.com.
More about me

Recommended reading

Penguins on beach
Getting started with Etcher.io
Get our Linux networking cheat sheet
Get our Linux networking cheat sheet
Lock
A sysadmin's guide to SELinux: 42 answers to the big questions
Penguin driving a car
5 open source racing and flying games for Linux
A sysadmin's guide to network management
A sysadmin's guide to network management
broken computer versus happy computer
How to use dd in Linux without destroying your disk

5 Comments

chrisw
chrisw on 16 Jul 2018

My first distro too - an oldie but a goodie.

Vote up!
0
chrisretusn
chrisretusn on 17 Jul 2018

A Slackware user here, since close to the beginning.

A very nice article. Well done.

One thing I would like to point out, while Slackware-current may appear to be a "rolling release" it is not. It is a development branch of Slackware.

Vote up!
0
sethkenlon
Seth Kenlon on 17 Jul 2018

Slackware user since version 12. My first Linux distro, and still my daily driver. It's an amazing distribution, and has an amazing community that runs extensive "extras" repositories and an active documentation wiki.

If Slackware ever goes away, I'm pretty sure my only recourse would be to reinvent it. But I think I have at least another 25 years before having to worry about that.

Vote up!
1
Daryl k
Daryl k on 17 Jul 2018

Alienbob (Slackware maintainer) helped me out on a project once. I crammed a base Slackware install with x11 and simple wifi + touchscreen utilites in to a 500 mb ssd. Hardware resembled olpc with ancient amd geode system on a chip. Webdt was the tablet. This was around Slackware 12 - 12.2. I started using Slackware around versions 10 - 11. Started with suse 7.4 but later became attracted to the Slackware simplicity.

Vote up!
0
Fábio Emilio Costa
Fábio Emilio Costa on 17 Jul 2018

I had my first Linux install with a Slackware distro with the UMSDOS hack (someone still uses it), and it was when I discovered the worst way about Unix philosophy of "everything is a file" trying to creating and using a swap partition.

Vote up!
0

Comment now

Creative Commons License