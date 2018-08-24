Join the 85,000 open source advocates who receive our giveaway alerts and article roundups.
How to install software from the Linux command line
If you use Linux for any amount of time, you'll soon learn there are many different ways to do the same thing. This includes installing applications on a Linux machine via the command line. I have been a Linux user for roughly 25 years, and time and time again I find myself going back to the command line to install my apps.
The most common method of installing apps from the command line is through software repositories (a place where software is stored) using what's called a package manager. All Linux apps are distributed as packages, which are nothing more than files associated with a package management system. Every Linux distribution comes with a package management system, but they are not all the same.
What is a package management system?
A package management system is comprised of sets of tools and file formats that are used together to install, update, and uninstall Linux apps. The two most common package management systems are from Red Hat and Debian. Red Hat, CentOS, and Fedora all use the
rpm system (.rpm files), while Debian, Ubuntu, Mint, and Ubuntu use
dpkg (.deb files). Gentoo Linux uses a system called Portage, and Arch Linux uses nothing but tarballs (.tar files). The primary difference between these systems is how they install and maintain apps.
You might be wondering what's inside an
.rpm,
.deb, or
.tar file. You might be surprised to learn that all are nothing more than plain old archive files (like
.zip) that contain an application's code, instructions on how to install it, dependencies (what other apps it may depend on), and where its configuration files should be placed. The software that reads and executes all of those instructions is called a package manager.
Debian, Ubuntu, Mint, and others
Debian, Ubuntu, Mint, and other Debian-based distributions all use
.deb files and the
dpkg package management system. There are two ways to install apps via this system. You can use the
apt application to install from a repository, or you can use the
dpkg app to install apps from
.deb files. Let's take a look at how to do both.
Installing apps using
apt is as easy as:
$ sudo apt install app_name
Uninstalling an app via
apt is also super easy:
$ sudo apt remove app_name
To upgrade your installed apps, you'll first need to update the app repository:
$ sudo apt update
Once finished, you can update any apps that need updating with the following:
$ sudo apt upgrade
What if you want to update only a single app? No problem.
$ sudo apt update app_name
Finally, let's say the app you want to install is not available in the Debian repository, but it is available as a
.deb download.
$ sudo dpkg -i app_name.deb
Red Hat, CentOS, and Fedora
Red Hat, by default, uses several package management systems. These systems, while using their own terminology, are still very similar to each other and to the one used in Debian. For example, we can use either the
yum or
dnf manager to install apps.
$ sudo yum install app_name
$ sudo dnf install app_name
Apps in the
.rpm format can also be installed with the
rpm command.
$ sudo rpm -i app_name.rpm
Removing unwanted applications is just as easy.
$ sudo yum remove app_name
$ sudo dnf remove app_name
Updating apps is similarly easy.
$ yum update
$ sudo dnf upgrade --refresh
As you can see, installing, uninstalling, and updating Linux apps from the command line isn't hard at all. In fact, once you get used to it, you'll find it's faster than using desktop GUI-based management tools!
For more information on installing apps from the command line, please visit the Debian Apt wiki, the Yum cheat sheet, and the DNF wiki.
One of the things I like about dnf is that you can also install RPMs that you have saved to your drive -- they don't have to be in some repository somewhere. The advantage of using dnf is that it will check for and install any needed dependencies.