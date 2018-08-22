Join the 85,000 open source advocates who receive our giveaway alerts and article roundups.
What is a Makefile and how does it work?
What is a Makefile and how does it work?
Run and compile your programs more efficiently with this handy automation tool.
Get the newsletter
If you want to run or update a task when certain files are updated, the
make utility can come in handy. The
make utility requires a file,
Makefile (or
makefile), which defines set of tasks to be executed. You may have used
make to compile a program from source code. Most open source projects use
make to compile a final executable binary, which can then be installed using
make install.
In this article, we'll explore
make and
Makefile using basic and advanced examples. Before you start, ensure that
make is installed in your system.
Basic examples
Let's start by printing the classic "Hello World" on the terminal. Create a empty directory
myproject containing a file
Makefile with this content:
say_hello:
echo "Hello World"
Now run the file by typing
make inside the directory
myproject. The output will be:
$ make
echo "Hello World"
Hello World
In the example above,
say_hello behaves like a function name, as in any programming language. This is called the target. The prerequisites or dependencies follow the target. For the sake of simplicity, we have not defined any prerequisites in this example. The command
echo "Hello World" is called the recipe. The recipe uses prerequisites to make a target. The target, prerequisites, and recipes together make a rule.
To summarize, below is the syntax of a typical rule:
target: prerequisites
<TAB> recipe
As an example, a target might be a binary file that depends on prerequisites (source files). On the other hand, a prerequisite can also be a target that depends on other dependencies:
final_target: sub_target final_target.c
Recipe_to_create_final_target
sub_target: sub_target.c
Recipe_to_create_sub_target
It is not necessary for the target to be a file; it could be just a name for the recipe, as in our example. We call these "phony targets."
Going back to the example above, when
make was executed, the entire command
echo "Hello World" was displayed, followed by actual command output. We often don't want that. To suppress echoing the actual command, we need to start
echo with
@:
say_hello:
@echo "Hello World"
Now try to run
make again. The output should display only this:
$ make
Hello World
Let's add a few more phony targets:
generate and
clean to the
Makefile:
say_hello:
@echo "Hello World"
generate:
@echo "Creating empty text files..."
touch file-{1..10}.txt
clean:
@echo "Cleaning up..."
rm *.txt
If we try to run
make after the changes, only the target
say_hello will be executed. That's because only the first target in the makefile is the default target. Often called the default goal, this is the reason you will see
all as the first target in most projects. It is the responsibility of
all to call other targets. We can override this behavior using a special phony target called
.DEFAULT_GOAL.
Let's include that at the beginning of our makefile:
.DEFAULT_GOAL := generate
This will run the target
generate as the default:
$ make
Creating empty text files...
touch file-{1..10}.txt
As the name suggests, the phony target
.DEFAULT_GOAL can run only one target at a time. This is why most makefiles include
all as a target that can call as many targets as needed.
Let's include the phony target
all and remove
.DEFAULT_GOAL:
all: say_hello generate
say_hello:
@echo "Hello World"
generate:
@echo "Creating empty text files..."
touch file-{1..10}.txt
clean:
@echo "Cleaning up..."
rm *.txt
Before running
make, let's include another special phony target,
.PHONY, where we define all the targets that are not files.
make will run its recipe regardless of whether a file with that name exists or what its last modification time is. Here is the complete makefile:
.PHONY: all say_hello generate clean
all: say_hello generate
say_hello:
@echo "Hello World"
generate:
@echo "Creating empty text files..."
touch file-{1..10}.txt
clean:
@echo "Cleaning up..."
rm *.txt
The
make should call
say_hello and
generate:
$ make
Hello World
Creating empty text files...
touch file-{1..10}.txt
It is a good practice not to call
clean in
all or put it as the first target.
clean should be called manually when cleaning is needed as a first argument to
make:
$ make clean
Cleaning up...
rm *.txt
Now that you have an idea of how a basic makefile works and how to write a simple makefile, let's look at some more advanced examples.
Advanced examples
VariablesIn the above example, most target and prerequisite values are hard-coded, but in real projects, these are replaced with variables and patterns.
The simplest way to define a variable in a makefile is to use the
= operator. For example, to assign the command
gcc to a variable
CC:
CC = gcc
This is also called a recursive expanded variable, and it is used in a rule as shown below:
hello: hello.c
${CC} hello.c -o hello
As you may have guessed, the recipe expands as below when it is passed to the terminal:
gcc hello.c -o hello
Both
${CC} and
$(CC) are valid references to call
gcc. But if one tries to reassign a variable to itself, it will cause an infinite loop. Let's verify this:
CC = gcc
CC = ${CC}
all:
@echo ${CC}
Running
make will result in:
$ make
Makefile:8: *** Recursive variable 'CC' references itself (eventually). Stop.
To avoid this scenario, we can use the
:= operator (this is also called the simply expanded variable). We should have no problem running the makefile below:
CC := gcc
CC := ${CC}
all:
@echo ${CC}
Patterns and functions
The following makefile can compile all C programs by using variables, patterns, and functions. Let's explore it line by line:
# Usage:
# make # compile all binary
# make clean # remove ALL binaries and objects
.PHONY = all clean
CC = gcc # compiler to use
LINKERFLAG = -lm
SRCS := $(wildcard *.c)
BINS := $(SRCS:%.c=%)
all: ${BINS}
%: %.o
@echo "Checking.."
${CC} ${LINKERFLAG} $< -o $@
%.o: %.c
@echo "Creating object.."
${CC} -c $<
clean:
@echo "Cleaning up..."
rm -rvf *.o ${BINS}
-
Lines starting with
#are comments.
-
Line
.PHONY = all cleandefines phony targets
alland
clean.
-
Variable
LINKERFLAGdefines flags to be used with
gccin a recipe.
-
SRCS := $(wildcard *.c):
$(wildcard pattern)is one of the functions for filenames. In this case, all files with the
.cextension will be stored in a variable
SRCS.
-
BINS := $(SRCS:%.c=%): This is called as substitution reference. In this case, if
SRCShas values
'foo.c bar.c',
BINSwill have
'foo bar'.
-
Line
all: ${BINS}: The phony target
allcalls values in
${BINS}as individual targets.
-
Rule:%: %.o
@echo "Checking.."
${CC} ${LINKERFLAG} $< -o $@
Let's look at an example to understand this rule. Suppose
foois one of the values in
${BINS}. Then
%will match
foo(
%can match any target name). Below is the rule in its expanded form:foo: foo.o
@echo "Checking.."
gcc -lm foo.o -o foo
As shown,
%is replaced by
foo.
$<is replaced by
foo.o.
$<is patterned to match prerequisites and
$@matches the target. This rule will be called for every value in
${BINS}
-
Rule:%.o: %.c
@echo "Creating object.."
${CC} -c $<
Every prerequisite in the previous rule is considered a target for this rule. Below is the rule in its expanded form:foo.o: foo.c
@echo "Creating object.."
gcc -c foo.c
-
Finally, we remove all binaries and object files in target
clean.
Below is the rewrite of the above makefile, assuming it is placed in the directory having a single file
foo.c:
# Usage:
# make # compile all binary
# make clean # remove ALL binaries and objects
.PHONY = all clean
CC = gcc # compiler to use
LINKERFLAG = -lm
SRCS := foo.c
BINS := foo
all: foo
foo: foo.o
@echo "Checking.."
gcc -lm foo.o -o foo
foo.o: foo.c
@echo "Creating object.."
gcc -c foo.c
clean:
@echo "Cleaning up..."
rm -rvf foo.o foo
For more on makefiles, refer to the GNU Make manual, which offers a complete reference and examples.
2 Comments
Hi,
Thanks for this tutorial. Really useful and easy to follow.
Glad that you liked it. Thanks!!