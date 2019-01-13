Get started with Joplin, a note-taking app

Get started with Joplin, a note-taking app

Learn how open source tools can help you be more productive in 2019. First up, Joplin.

13 Jan 2019 Kevin Sonney Feed
hands programming
Image by : 
WOCinTech Chat. Modified by Opensource.com. CC BY-SA 4.0
x

Get the newsletter

Join the 85,000 open source advocates who receive our giveaway alerts and article roundups.

There seems to be a mad rush at the beginning of every year to find ways to be more productive. New Year's resolutions, the itch to start the year off right, and of course, an "out with the old, in with the new" attitude all contribute to this. And the usual round of recommendations is heavily biased towards closed source and proprietary software. It doesn't have to be that way.

Here's the first of my picks for 19 new (or new-to-you) open source tools to help you be more productive in 2019.

Joplin

In the realm of productivity tools, note-taking apps are VERY handy. Yes, you can use the open source NixNote to access Evernote notes, but it's still linked to the Evernote servers and still relies on a third party for security. And while you CAN export your Evernote notes from NixNote, the only format options are NixNote XML or PDF files.

joplin-1.png

Joplin graphical application

Joplin's GUI.

Enter Joplin. Joplin is a NodeJS application that runs and stores notes locally, allows you to encrypt your notes and supports multiple sync methods. Joplin can run as a console or graphical application on Windows, Mac, and Linux. Joplin also has mobile apps for Android and iOS, meaning you can take your notes with you without a major hassle. Joplin even allows you to format notes with Markdown, HTML, or plain text.

joplin-3.png

Joplin on Android

Joplin's Android app.

One really nice thing about Joplin is it supports two kinds of notes: plain notes and to-do notes. Plain notes are what you expect—documents containing text. To-do notes, on the other hand, have a checkbox in the notes list that allows you to mark them "done." And since the to-do note is still a note, you can include lists, documentation, and additional to-do items in a to-do note.

When using the GUI, you can toggle editor views between plain text, WYSIWYG, and a split screen showing both the source text and the rendered view. You can also specify an external editor in the GUI, making it easy to update notes with Vim, Emacs, or any other editor capable of handling text documents.

joplin-2.png

Joplin console version

Joplin in the console.

The console interface is absolutely fantastic. While it lacks a WYSIWYG editor, it defaults to the text editor for your login. It also has a powerful command mode that allows you to do almost everything you can do in the GUI version. And it renders Markdown correctly in the viewer.

You can group notes in notebooks and tag notes for easy grouping across your notebooks. And it even has built-in search, so you can find things if you forget where you put them.

Overall, Joplin is a first-class note-taking app (and a great alternative to Evernote) that will help you be organized and more productive over the next year.

Topics

Tools

About the author

Kevin Sonney - Kevin Sonney is a technology professional, media producer, and podcaster. A Linux Sysadmin and Open Source advocate, Kevin has over 25 years in the IT industry, with over 15 years in Open Source. Kevin hosts the weekly Productivity Alchemy Podcast. He and his wife, author and illustrator Ursula Vernon, co-host the weekly podcast Kevin and Ursula Eat Cheap (NSFW) and routinely attend sci-fi and comic conventions. Kevin also voices Rev. Mord on The Hidden Almanac.
More about me

Recommended reading

Business presentation
How to create presentations with Beamer
Tools for the sysadmin
Getting started with Prometheus

Meet Franz, an open source messaging aggregator
computer screen
Introducing pydbgen: A random dataframe/database table generator

Create animated, scalable vector graphic images with MacSVG
Calendar close up snapshot
Get organized at the Linux command line with Calcurse

Comment now

Creative Commons License