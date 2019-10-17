Intro to the Linux useradd command | Opensource.com

Intro to the Linux useradd command

Add users (and customize their accounts as needed) with the useradd command.

17 Oct 2019 Alan Formy-Duval (Community Moderator) Feed
people in different locations who are part of the same team
Image by : 
Opensource.com
x

Subscribe now

Get the highlights in your inbox every week.

Adding a user is one of the most fundamental exercises on any computer system; this article focuses on how to do it on a Linux system.

Before getting started, I want to mention three fundamentals to keep in mind. First, like with most operating systems, Linux users need an account to be able to log in. This article specifically covers local accounts, not network accounts such as LDAP. Second, accounts have both a name (called a username) and a number (called a user ID). Third, users are typically placed into a group. Groups also have a name and group ID.

As you'd expect, Linux includes a command-line utility for adding users; it's called useradd. You may also find the command adduser. Many distributions have added this symbolic link to the useradd command as a matter of convenience.

$ file `which adduser`

/usr/sbin/adduser: symbolic link to useradd

Let's take a look at useradd.

Note: The defaults described in this article reflect those in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.0. You may find subtle differences in these files and certain defaults on other Linux distributions or other Unix operating systems such as FreeBSD or Solaris.

Default behavior

The basic usage of useradd is quite simple: A user can be added just by providing their username.

$ sudo useradd sonny

In this example, the useradd command creates an account called sonny. A group with the same name is also created, and sonny is placed in it to be used as the primary group. There are other parameters, such as language and shell, that are applied according to defaults and values set in the configuration files /etc/default/useradd and /etc/login.defs. This is generally sufficient for a single, personal system or a small, one-server business environment.

While the two files above govern the behavior of useradd, user information is stored in other files found in the /etc directory, which I will refer to throughout this article.

File Description Fields (bold—set by useradd)
passwd Stores user account details username:unused:uid:gid:comment:homedir:shell
shadow Stores user account security details username:password:lastchange:minimum:maximum:warn:inactive:expire:unused
group Stores group details groupname:unused:gid:members

Customizable behavior

The command line allows customization for times when an administrator needs finer control, such as to specify a user's ID number.

User and group ID numbers

By default, useradd tries to use the same number for the user ID (UID) and primary group ID (GID), but there are no guarantees. Although it's not necessary for the UID and GID to match, it's easier for administrators to manage them when they do.

I have just the scenario to explain. Suppose I add another account, this time for Timmy. Comparing the two users, sonny and timmy, shows that both users and their respective primary groups were created by using the getent command.

$ getent passwd sonny timmy

sonny:x:1001:1002:Sonny:/home/sonny:/bin/bash

timmy:x:1002:1003::/home/timmy:/bin/bash



$ getent group sonny timmy

sonny:x:1002:

timmy:x:1003:

Unfortunately, neither users' UID nor primary GID match. This is because the default behavior is to assign the next available UID to the user and then attempt to assign the same number to the primary group. However, if that number is already used, the next available GID is assigned to the group. To explain what happened, I hypothesize that a group with GID 1001 already exists and enter a command to confirm.

$ getent group 1001

book:x:1001:alan

The group book with the ID 1001 has caused the GIDs to be off by one. This is an example where a system administrator would need to take more control of the user-creation process. To resolve this issue, I must first determine the next available user and group ID that will match. The commands getent group and getent passwd will be helpful in determining the next available number. This number can be passed with the -u argument.

$ sudo useradd -u 1004 bobby



$ getent passwd bobby; getent group bobby

bobby:x:1004:1004::/home/bobby:/bin/bash

bobby:x:1004:

Another good reason to specify the ID is for users that will be accessing files on a remote system using the Network File System (NFS). NFS is easier to administer when all client and server systems have the same ID configured for a given user. I cover this in a bit more detail in my article on using autofs to mount NFS shares.

More customization

Very often though, other account parameters need to be specified for a user. Here are brief examples of the most common customizations you may need to use.

Comment

The comment option is a plain-text field for providing a short description or other information using the -c argument.

$ sudo useradd -c "Bailey is cool" bailey

$ getent passwd bailey

bailey:x:1011:1011:Bailey is cool:/home/bailey:/bin/bash

Groups

A user can be assigned one primary group and multiple secondary groups. The -g argument specifies the name or GID of the primary group. If it's not specified, useradd creates a primary group with the user's same name (as demonstrated above). The -G (uppercase) argument is used to pass a comma-separated list of groups that the user will be placed into; these are known as secondary groups.

$ sudo useradd -G tgroup,fgroup,libvirt milly 

$ id milly

uid=1012(milly) gid=1012(milly) groups=1012(milly),981(libvirt),4000(fgroup),3000(tgroup)

Home directory

The default behavior of useradd is to create the user's home directory in /home. However, different aspects of the home directory can be overridden with the following arguments. The -b sets another directory where user homes can be placed. For example, /home2 instead of the default /home.

$ sudo useradd -b /home2 vicky

$ getent passwd vicky

vicky:x:1013:1013::/home2/vicky:/bin/bash

The -d lets you specify a home directory with a different name from the user.

$ sudo useradd -d /home/ben jerry

$ getent passwd jerry

jerry:x:1014:1014::/home/ben:/bin/bash

The skeleton directory

The -k instructs the new user's new home directory to be populated with any files in the /etc/skel directory. These are usually shell configuration files, but they can be anything that a system administrator would like to make available to all new users.

Shell

The -s argument can be used to specify the shell. The default is used if nothing else is specified. For example, in the following, shell bash is defined in the default configuration file, but Wally has requested zsh.

$ grep SHELL /etc/default/useradd 

SHELL=/bin/bash



$ sudo useradd -s /usr/bin/zsh wally

$ getent passwd wally

wally:x:1004:1004::/home/wally:/usr/bin/zsh

Security

Security is an essential part of user management, so there are several options available with the useradd command. A user account can be given an expiration date, in the form YYYY-MM-DD, using the -e argument.

$ sudo useradd -e 20191231 sammy

$ sudo getent shadow sammy

sammy:!!:18171:0:99999:7::20191231:

An account can also be disabled automatically if the password expires. The -f argument will set the number of days after the password expires before the account is disabled. Zero is immediate.

$ sudo useradd -f 30 willy

$ sudo getent shadow willy

willy:!!:18171:0:99999:7:30::

A real-world example

In practice, several of these arguments may be used when creating a new user account. For example, if I need to create an account for Perry, I might use the following command:

$ sudo useradd -u 1020 -c "Perry Example" \

-G tgroup -b /home2 \

-s /usr/bin/zsh \

-e 20201201 -f 5 perry

Refer to the sections above to understand each option. Verify the results with:

$ getent passwd perry; getent group perry; getent shadow perry; id perry

perry:x:1020:1020:Perry Example:/home2/perry:/usr/bin/zsh

perry:x:1020:

perry:!!:18171:0:99999:7:5:20201201:

uid=1020(perry) gid=1020(perry) groups=1020(perry),3000(tgroup)

Some final advice

The useradd command is a "must-know" for any Unix (not just Linux) administrator. It is important to understand all of its options since user creation is something that you want to get right the first time. This means having a well-thought-out naming convention that includes a dedicated UID/GID range reserved for your users across your enterprise, not just on a single system—particularly when you're working in a growing organization.

Penguins walking on the beach

Introduction to the Linux chgrp and newgrp commands

The chgrp and newgrp commands help you manage files that need to maintain group ownership.
Alan Formy-Duval (Community Moderator)
computer screen

Linux commands to display your hardware information

Get the details on what's inside your computer from the command line.
Howard Fosdick
Hand putting a Linux file folder into a drawer

Introduction to the Linux chown command

Learn how to change a file or directory's ownership with chown.
Alan Formy-Duval (Community Moderator)

Topics

Linux
Command line

About the author

Alan
Alan Formy-Duval - Alan has 20 years of IT experience, mostly in the Government and Financial sectors. He started as a Value Added Reseller before moving into Systems Engineering. Alan's background is in high-availability clustered apps. He wrote the 'Users and Groups' and 'Apache and the Web Stack' chapters in the Oracle Press/McGraw Hill 'Oracle Solaris 11 System Administration' book. He earned his Master of Science in Information Systems from George Mason University. Alan is a long-time proponent of Open...
More about me

Recommended reading

A cat under a keyboard.
How to type emoji on Linux
Terminal view
Why I use rxvt as my terminal
red panda
How GNOME uses Git
The back of a kid head
My Linux story: I grew up on PC Magazine not candy
Woman programming
How a business was built on podcasts for Linux: The story of Jupiter Broadcasting
Penguins
How to use clipboard managers on Linux

Comment now

Creative Commons License