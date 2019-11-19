Container reality checks and more industry trends

As part of my role as a senior product marketing manager at an enterprise software company with an open source development model, I publish a regular update about open source community, market, and industry trends for product marketers, managers, and other influencers. Here are five of my and their favorite articles from that update.

While its value as an industry is still growing each year, it seems that some organisations are still struggling to implement gamification technology in the first place or engage employees once they have. Early difficulties revolved around a lack of real clarity as to what gamification is and how it can help an organisation. This fed into poor initial results that have dampened enthusiasm among early adopters. There was also a belief that a one-size-fits-all approach could be used, regardless of the circumstances, the demographics of the teams involved or the processes being gamified. For the persistent, these early forays provided valuable lessons that rendered future projects more successful.

The impact: The science fiction fan in me always found the idea of gamification dystopian; a way to trick employees into caring about things they otherwise wouldn't. The summer camp counselor in me recognizes the power of play in learning and teaching. Hopefully, that is the way the pendulum is swinging.

Let's explore the benefits and risks of three types of Kubernetes platforms: the native open source tool, managed cloud services, and integrated ecosystems. We'll examine the technical features each option offers, the extent to which it supports enterprise container and cloud environments, and ease of use.

The impact: This is all the other stuff that you should have been thinking about when you started to get hype on containers, and none of it comes for free.

Since the OCI standard governs the images specification, a container image can be created with Podman, pushed to almost any container registry, shared with the world, and consumed by almost any container engine including Docker, RKT, CRI-O, containerd and, of course, other Podman instances. Standardizing on this image format lets us build infrastructure like registry servers which can be used to store any container image, be it RHEL 6, RHEL 7, RHEL8, Fedora, or even Windows container images.

The impact: Another container reality check that also drives home why going through the trouble of standards can be worth it in the long run.

I hope you enjoyed this list of what stood out to me from last week and come back next Monday for more open source community, market, and industry trends.