Zowe 1.0 released, Microsoft joins OpenChain, new Raspberry Pi store, and more news

In this week's edition of our open source news roundup, we take a look at the first physical Raspberry Pi store, NVIDIA's hyper-realistic face generator, Microsoft joining the OpenChain project, and more.

Microsoft joins OpenChain project to support standardization in open source compliance

The OpenChain project makes open source licensing compliance consistent and simpler. Microsoft joins the project as a platinum member. In a release issued by OpenChain, the organization says, "Microsoft will help create best practices and define standards for open source software compliance, so that its customers have even greater choice and opportunity to bridge Microsoft and other technologies together in heterogeneous environments."

First physical Raspberry Pi store opens in Cambridge, UK

Raspberry Pi has opened a new store as part of an effort to introduce new audiences to the technology. The store will be a showroom meant to give visitors plenty of information on the types of projects suitable for the popular board. The city of Cambridge is said to be an ideal testing ground for the store.

Zowe 1.0 released for the modern mainframe

Modern mainframe management can now be done with the Zowe 1.0 open-souce mainframe framework. The framework provides interoperatibility and new web technologies. It was specially designed for developers already familiar with open source tools for mainfraime service operation.

NVIDIA open-sources StyleGAN, a hyper-realistic face generator

The StyleGAN face generator is so good that most people can't distinguish generated photos from real photos. Last week, NVIDIA announced it was releasing StyleGAN as an open source tool. StyleGAN is available on GitHub. If you're keen to try it, be sure you have plenty of compute power on hand (at least 8 GPUs).

In other news

Thanks, as always, to Opensource.com staff members and moderators for their help this week.