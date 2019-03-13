How to contribute to the Raspberry Pi community

Find ways to get involved in the Raspberry Pi community in the 13th article in our getting-started series.

13 Mar 2019 Anderson Silva (Red Hat) Feed 1 comment
Image credits : 

Raspberry Pi Foundation, CC BY-SA

Things are starting to wind down in this series, and as much fun as I've had writing it, mostly I hope it has helped someone out there use start using a Raspberry Pi for education or entertainment. Maybe the articles convinced you to buy your first Raspberry Pi or perhaps helped you rediscover the device that was collecting dust in a drawer. If any of that is true, I'll consider the series a success.

If you now want to pay it forward and help spread the word on how versatile this little green digital board is, here are a few ways you can get connected to the Raspberry Pi community:

These are just a few of the ways you can contribute to the Raspberry Pi community. Last but not least, you can join me and contribute articles to your favorite open source website, Opensource.com. :-)

1 Comments

Kepler22B
Pyrax on 13 Mar 2019

A perfect way for students to get some experience and learn collaboration while doing giving back to the community.

