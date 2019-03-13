How to contribute to the Raspberry Pi community

Things are starting to wind down in this series, and as much fun as I've had writing it, mostly I hope it has helped someone out there use start using a Raspberry Pi for education or entertainment. Maybe the articles convinced you to buy your first Raspberry Pi or perhaps helped you rediscover the device that was collecting dust in a drawer. If any of that is true, I'll consider the series a success.

If you now want to pay it forward and help spread the word on how versatile this little green digital board is, here are a few ways you can get connected to the Raspberry Pi community:

Contribute to improving the official documentation

Contribute code to projects the Raspberry Pi depends on

File bugs with Raspbian

File bugs with the different ARM architecture platform distributions

Help kids learn to code by taking a look at the Raspberry Pi Foundation's Code Club in the UK or Code Club International outside the UK

Help with translation

Volunteer on a Raspberry Jam

These are just a few of the ways you can contribute to the Raspberry Pi community. Last but not least, you can join me and contribute articles to your favorite open source website, Opensource.com. :-)