How to use your Raspberry Pi for entertainment

How to use your Raspberry Pi for entertainment

Learn how to watch Netflix and listen to music on your Raspberry Pi, in the eighth article in our guide to getting started with Raspberry Pi.

08 Mar 2019 Anderson Silva (Red Hat) Feed
video editing dashboard
Image by : 

opensource.com

x

Get the newsletter

Join the 85,000 open source advocates who receive our giveaway alerts and article roundups.

So far, this series has focused on more serious topics—how to choose, buy, set up, and update your Raspberry Pi, and different things kids and adults can learn with it (including Linux). But now it's time to change up the subject and have some fun! Today we'll look at ways to use your Raspberry Pi for entertainment, and tomorrow we'll continue the fun with gaming.

Watch TV and movies

You can use your Raspberry Pi and the Open Source Media Center (OSMC) to watch Netflix! The OSMC is a system based on the Kodi project that allows you to play back media from your local network, attached storage, and the internet. It's also known for having the best feature set and community among media center applications.

NOOBS (which we talked about in the third article in this series) allows you to install OSMC on your Raspberry Pi as easily as possible. NOOBS also offers another media center system based on Kodi called LibreELEC.

Listen to music

You can also stream music on your network via attached storage or services like Spotify on your Raspberry Pi with the Pi Music Box project. I wrote about it a while ago, but you can find newer instructions, including how to's and DIY projects, on the Pi Music Box website.

Topics

Raspberry Pi

About the author

Anderson Silva - He grew up in Brazil, and wrote his first program at the age of 10 using Logo. He moved on to programming in BASIC shortly thereafter, and by the time he was in High School he was coding in Pascal. When he started college in the US, he learned C, C++, Java and had several developer jobs programming with server-side languages for web development like: Coldfusion, Perl, Php, etc. He was introduced to...
More about me

Recommended reading


How to keep your Raspberry Pi updated
Various programming languages in use
3 popular programming languages you can learn with Raspberry Pi

5 ways to teach kids to program with Raspberry Pi
Command line prompt
Learn Linux with the Raspberry Pi
Programming at a browser, orange hands
How to boot up a new Raspberry Pi

How to buy a Raspberry Pi

Comment now

Creative Commons License