What is a Linux user?
The definition of who is a "Linux user" has grown to be a bigger tent, and it's a great change.
Editor's note: this article was updated on Jun 11, 2019, at 1:15:19 PM to more accurately reflect the author's perspective on an open and inclusive community of practice in the Linux community.
In only two years, the Linux kernel will be 30 years old. Think about that! Where were you in 1991? Were you even born? I was 13! Between 1991 and 1993 a few Linux distributions were created, and at least three of them—Slackware, Debian, and Red Hat–provided the backbone the Linux movement was built on.
Getting a copy of a Linux distribution and installing and configuring it on a desktop or server was very different back then than today. It was hard! It was frustrating! It was an accomplishment if you got it running! We had to fight with incompatible hardware, configuration jumpers on devices, BIOS issues, and many other things. Even if the hardware was compatible, many times, you still had to compile the kernel, modules, and drivers to get them to work on your system.
If you were around during those days, you are probably nodding your head. Some readers might even call them the "good old days," because choosing to use Linux meant you had to learn about operating systems, computer architecture, system administration, networking, and even programming, just to keep the OS functioning. I am not one of them though: Linux being a regular part of everyone's technology experience is one of the most amazing changes in our industry!
Almost 30 years later, Linux has gone far beyond the desktop and server. You will find Linux in automobiles, airplanes, appliances, smartphones… virtually everywhere! You can even purchase laptops, desktops, and servers with Linux preinstalled. If you consider cloud computing, where corporations and even individuals can deploy Linux virtual machines with the click of a button, it's clear how widespread the availability of Linux has become.
With all that in mind, my question for you is: How do you define a "Linux user" today?
If you buy your parent or grandparent a Linux laptop from System76 or Dell, log them into their social media and email, and tell them to click "update system" every so often, they are now a Linux user. If you did the same with a Windows or MacOS machine, they would be Windows or MacOS users. It's incredible to me that, unlike the '90s, Linux is now a place for anyone and everyone to compute.
In many ways, this is due to the web browser becoming the "killer app" on the desktop computer. Now, many users don't care what operating system they are using as long as they can get to their app or service.
How many people do you know who use their phone, desktop, or laptop regularly but can't manage files, directories, and drivers on their systems? How many can't install a binary that isn't attached to an "app store" of some sort? How about compiling an application from scratch?! For me, it's almost no one. That's the beauty of open source software maturing along with an ecosystem that cares about accessibility.
Today's Linux user is not required to know, study, or even look up information as the Linux user of the '90s or early 2000s did, and that's not a bad thing. The old imagery of Linux being exclusively for bearded men is long gone, and I say good riddance.
There will always be room for a Linux user who is interested, curious, fascinated about computers, operating systems, and the idea of creating, using, and collaborating on free software. There is just as much room for creative open source contributors on Windows and MacOS these days as well. Today, being a Linux user is being anyone with a Linux system. And that's a wonderful thing.
The change to what it means to be a Linux user
When I started with Linux, being a user meant knowing how to the operating system functioned in every way, shape, and form. Linux has matured in a way that allows the definition of "Linux users" to encompass a much broader world of possibility and the people who inhabit it. It may be obvious to say, but it is important to say clearly: anyone who uses Linux is an equal Linux user.
I am not so sure about the 'good old days' Anderson, I kept an eye on Linux developments from the mid nineteen nineties but it was not until about 2007 that there was something that I could think about recommending to a general user.
Ha! Don't get me wrong, I've said this before, if I had to spend the amount of time on Linux in my 40s that I spent in my 20s, I would probably be working on something else with my life nowadays :-p
I think you're overvaluing the term Linux user. Years ago, just to be a user you had to be a determined Linux user. But user is just user, like hairdryer user or microwave oven user.
There was a community of users, and you learned to rely on that community, just knowing that someone out there was working on the solution to the brick wall you ran into.
Hi Greg,
Thank you for your feedback. And I don't disagree with you at all. Maybe think of it of it this way... In the 90s, if someone said they were a Linux user in a interview that may not mean the same thing today? Or does it?
Apparently,
Your worst nightmare.
....and I've been doing stupid things with Free software ever since I first saw video of ESR directed at another audience. I [gasp!] write python even though I don't know how to code just to GPL wonky AF independent programs. I also say something if I have something to say. This is what I have to say today:
Users are free to be anyone they wish and make/do almost anything they wish with Free software as half assed or as messy as they want. And they don't have to do it for money or work/ hope to work in the field. Don't like it?, go gatekeep proprietary software then; Because the four essential software freedoms, many of which are shared with open source software, can be easily be translated to 'PUNK ROCK!'
Sincerely,
A user
Hello User! I love your passion! Thanks for sharing!
To paraphrase John Adams in the movie "1776": They are people, and they use Linux. If there's any other requirement, I haven't heard it.
Agreed, Ben!
The fact that the term "linux user" doesn't have the same weight now as it did decades ago is great, and it's related to the fact that "open source" itself has a different meaning. They're no longer exceptions, and that's significant because it helps ensure some degree of stability and longevity, but it also means people are being empowered to hack their own tools rather than helplessly consuming whatever they're handed. And that's really exciting.
Seth, well said and agreed!