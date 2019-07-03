Parse arguments with Python

Parse arguments with Python

Parse Python like a pro with the argparse module.

03 Jul 2019 Seth Kenlon (Red Hat) Feed 4 comments
COBOL punch card
Image by : 
Rainer Gerhards. Modified by Opensource.com. CC BY-SA 4.0
x

Subscribe now

Get the highlights in your inbox every week.

If you're using Python for any amount of development, you have probably issued a command in a terminal, even if only to launch a Python script or install a Python module with pip. Commands may be simple and singular:

$ ls

Commands also might take an argument:

$ ls example

Commands can also have options or flags:

$ ls --color example

Sometimes options also have arguments:

$ sudo firewall-cmd  --list-all --zone home

Arguments

The POSIX shell automatically splits whatever you type as a command into an array. For instance, here is a simple command:

$ ls example

The command ls is position $0, and the argument example is in position $1.

You could write a loop to iterate over each item; determine whether it is the command, an option, or an argument; and take action accordingly. Luckily, a module called argparse already exists for that.

Argparse

The argparse module is easy to integrate into your Python programs and has several convenience features. For instance, if your user changes the order of options or uses one option that takes no arguments (called a Boolean, meaning the option toggles a setting on or off) and then another that requires an argument (such as --color red, for example), argparse can handle the variety. If your user forgets an option that's required, the argparse module can provide a friendly error message.

Using argparse in your application starts with defining what options you want to provide your user. There are several different kinds of arguments you can accept, but the syntax is consistent and simple.

Here's a simple example:

#!/usr/bin/env python

import argparse

import sys



def getOptions(args=sys.argv[1:]):

    parser = argparse.ArgumentParser(description="Parses command.")

    parser.add_argument("-i", "--input", help="Your input file.")

    parser.add_argument("-o", "--output", help="Your destination output file.")

    parser.add_argument("-n", "--number", type=int, help="A number.")

    parser.add_argument("-v", "--verbose",dest='verbose',action='store_true', help="Verbose mode.")

    options = parser.parse_args(args)

    return options

This code sample creates a function called getOptions and tells Python to look at each potential argument preceded by some recognizable string (such as --input or -i). Any option that Python finds is returned out of the function as an options object (options is an arbitrary name and has no special meaning; it's just a data object containing a summary of all the arguments that the function has parsed).

By default, any argument given by the user is seen by Python as a string. If you need to ingest an integer (a number), you must specify that an option expects type=int, as in the --number option in the sample code.

If you have an argument that just turns a feature on or off, then you must use the boolean type, as with the --verbose flag in the sample code. This style of option simply stores True or False, specifying whether or not the user used the flag. If the option is used, then stored_true is activated.

Once the getOptions function runs, you can use the contents of the options object and have your program make decisions based on how the user invoked the command. You can see the contents of options with a test print statement. Add this to the bottom of your example file:

print(getOptions())

Then run the code with some arguments:

$ python3 ./example.py -i foo -n 4

Namespace(input='foo', number=4, output=None, verbose=False)

Retrieving values

The options object in the sample code contains any value provided by the user (or a derived Boolean value) in keys named after the long option. In the sample code, for instance, the --number option can be retrieved by looking at options.number.

options = getOptions(sys.argv[1:])



if options.verbose: 

    print("Verbose mode on")

else:

    print("Verbose mode off")



print(options.input)

print(options.output)

print(options.number)



# Insert Useful Python Code Here...

The Boolean option, --verbose in the example, is determined by testing whether options.verbose is True (meaning the user did use the --verbose flag) or False (the user did not use the --verbose flag), and taking some action accordingly.

Help and feedback

Argparse also includes a built-in --help (-h for short) option that provides a helpful tip on how the command is used. This is derived from your code, so it takes no extra work to generate this help system:

$ ./example.py --help

usage: example.py [-h] [-i INPUT] [-o OUTPUT] [-n NUMBER] [-v]



Parses command.



optional arguments:

  -h, --help            show this help message and exit

  -i INPUT, --input INPUT

                        Your input file.

  -o OUTPUT, --output OUTPUT

                        Your destination output file.

  -n NUMBER, --number NUMBER

                        A number.

  -v, --verbose         Verbose mode.

Python parsing like a pro

This a simple example that demonstrates how to deal with parsing arguments in a Python application and how to quickly and efficiently document their syntax. The next time you write a quick Python script, give it some options with argparse. You'll thank yourself later, and your command will feel less like a quick hack and more like a "real" Unix command!

Here's the sample code, which you can use for testing:

#!/usr/bin/env python3

# GNU All-Permissive License

# Copying and distribution of this file, with or without modification,

# are permitted in any medium without royalty provided the copyright

# notice and this notice are preserved.  This file is offered as-is,

# without any warranty.



import argparse

import sys



def getOptions(args=sys.argv[1:]):

    parser = argparse.ArgumentParser(description="Parses command.")

    parser.add_argument("-i", "--input", help="Your input file.")

    parser.add_argument("-o", "--output", help="Your destination output file.")

    parser.add_argument("-n", "--number", type=int, help="A number.")

    parser.add_argument("-v", "--verbose",dest='verbose',action='store_true', help="Verbose mode.")

    options = parser.parse_args(args)

    return options



options = getOptions(sys.argv[1:])



if options.verbose: 

    print("Verbose mode on")

else:

    print("Verbose mode off")



print(options.input)

print(options.output)

print(options.number)

 

Topics

Python

About the author

image from https://openclipart.org/detail/196235/penguin-profile-medalion
Seth Kenlon - Seth Kenlon is an independent multimedia artist, free culture advocate, and UNIX geek. He has worked in the film and computing industry, often at the same time. He is one of the maintainers of the Slackware-based multimedia production project, http://slackermedia.info
More about me

Recommended reading

OpenStack source code (Python) in VIM
Get modular with Python functions
Listen to the Command Line Heroes Podcast
Explore the past, present, and future of Python on Command-Line Heroes
Hands together around the word trust
Leading in the Python community
I love Free Software FSFE celebration
IPython is still the heart of Jupyter Notebooks for Python developers
A python with a package.
How to set up virtual environments for Python on MacOS
Book list, favorites
Learn Python with these awesome resources

4 Comments

notsag
notsag on 03 Jul 2019

The wonderful click library is a good trick for python command line development : https://click.palletsprojects.com/en/7.x/

Vote up!
1
sethkenlon
Seth Kenlon on 03 Jul 2019

Thanks for the tip! I'll try it out some time.

Vote up!
0
Paddy3118
Paddy3118 on 03 Jul 2019

I would use docopt from docopt.org
it parses the help you would have to write anyway, to handle options. It also works for multiple languages.

Vote up!
1
sethkenlon
Seth Kenlon on 03 Jul 2019

Nice, I'll take a look at it. The multi-language aspect definitely interests me.

Vote up!
0

Comment now

Creative Commons License