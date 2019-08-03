Protect your privacy on the internet

The idea that internet privacy is important only if you have something to hide is a misconception, says Nathan Handler. Privacy is something we should all care about to protect ourselves and the people we communicate with, whether or not we're doing anything wrong or embarrassing, he says.

In his Lightning Talk at the 17th annual Southern California Linux Expo (SCaLE 17x), Nathan, a software engineer and open source evangelist at Orchid, explains how the internet works, why "private browsing" is a misnomer, and what things you can do to keep your data out of the hands of prying governments, businesses, and coffee shop managers.

Watch Nathan's Lightning Talk, "The internet is not safe," to learn more about how the internet works, what information is accessible, how technologies can be utilized to enhance security, and the tradeoffs of using such technologies.

