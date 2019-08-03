Protect your privacy on the internet | Opensource.com

Protect your privacy on the internet

Everyone should be securing their data, whether or not they're doing anything wrong or embarrassing.

03 Aug 2019 Opensource.com (Red Hat) Feed
A keyboard with privacy written on it.
Image credits : 
g4ll4is on Flickr. CC BY-SA 2.0
x

Subscribe now

Get the highlights in your inbox every week.

The idea that internet privacy is important only if you have something to hide is a misconception, says Nathan Handler. Privacy is something we should all care about to protect ourselves and the people we communicate with, whether or not we're doing anything wrong or embarrassing, he says.

In his Lightning Talk at the 17th annual Southern California Linux Expo (SCaLE 17x), Nathan, a software engineer and open source evangelist at Orchid, explains how the internet works, why "private browsing" is a misnomer, and what things you can do to keep your data out of the hands of prying governments, businesses, and coffee shop managers.

Watch Nathan's Lightning Talk, "The internet is not safe," to learn more about how the internet works, what information is accessible, how technologies can be utilized to enhance security, and the tradeoffs of using such technologies.

During the UpSCALE Lightning Talks hosted by Opensource.com at the 17th annual Southern California Linux Expo (SCaLE 17x) in March 2019, five presenters shared quick takes on interesting open source topics, projects, and ideas. Watch all of the 2019 UpSCALE Lightning Talks on the Opensource.com YouTube channel.

Topics

SCALE
Security and privacy

About the author

Opensource.com - Opensource.com publishes stories about creating, adopting, and sharing open source solutions. Follow us on Twitter @opensourceway.
More about me

Contributors

Nathan Handler

Recommended reading

Different types of clouds
Is the cloud right for you?
Target practice
Security scanning your DevOps pipeline
People working together to build
Make Linux stronger with firewalls
Password lock
Check your password security with Have I Been Pwned? and pass
A person working.
How to use OpenSSL: Hashes, digital signatures, and more
A lock on the side of a building
Getting started with OpenSSL: Cryptography basics

Comment now

Creative Commons License