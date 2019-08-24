How UCLA Library preserves rare objects with open source

The University of California, Los Angeles, (UCLA) Library houses a collection of millions of rare and unique objects, including materials dating from 3000 BCE, that could be damaged, destroyed, or otherwise threatened if they were displayed.

To make these special collections widely available while keeping them secure, the UCLA Library has been modernizing its digital repository, which was established 15 years ago on now-outdated software.

In her Lightning Talk at the 17th annual Southern California Linux Expo (SCaLE 17x), "Quest for the treasures of UCLA," UCLA Library software developer Jen Diamond describes the library's rare objects collection and examines the open source solutions that underpin the digital repository.

Watch Jen's Lightning Talk to learn more about the UCLA Library's rare collections digitization project.

