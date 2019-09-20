Get the highlights in your inbox every week.
How to compare strings in Java
How to compare strings in Java
There are six ways to compare strings in Java.
String comparison is a fundamental operation in programming and is often quizzed during interviews. These strings are a sequence of characters that are immutable which means unchanging over time or unable to be changed.
Java has a number of methods for comparing strings; this article will teach you the primary operation of how to compare strings in Java.
There are six options:
- The == operator
- String equals
- String equalsIgnoreCase
- String compareTo
- String compareToIgnoreCase
- Objects equals
The == operator
== is an operator that returns true if the contents being compared refer to the same memory or false if they don't. If two strings compared with == refer to the same string memory, the return value is true; if not, it is false.
The return value of == above is false, as "MYTEXT" and "YOURTEXT" refer to different memory.
In this case, the return value of == is true, as the compiler internally creates one memory location for both "MYTEXT" memories, and both variables refer to the same memory location.
If you guessed right, you know string7 is initialized with the same memory location as string1 and therefore == is true.
In this case, the compiler creates a new memory location, even though the value is the same for string4 and string1.
Here, string5 is a new string object initialized with string1; hence, string1 == string4 is not true.
String equals
The string class has a String equals method to compare two strings. String comparison with equals is case-sensitive. According to the docs:
public boolean equals(Object anObject) { ... }
Let's see a few examples:
If the strings are not the same, the output of the equals method is obviously false.
These strings are the same in value but differ in case; hence, the output is false.
The examples in both these cases are true, as the two values are the same. Unlike with ==, the second example above returns true.
The string object on which equals is called should obviously be a valid string object and non-null.
String string1 = "MYTEXT";
String string8 = null;
System.out.println("Output: " + string8.equals(string1));
Exception in thread _____ java.lang.NullPointerException
The above evidently is not a good code.
System.out.println("Output: " + string1.equals(string8));
Output: false
This is alright.
String equalsIgnoreCase
The behavior of equalsIgnoreCase is identical to equals with one difference—the comparison is not case-sensitive. The docs say:
public boolean equalsIgnoreCase(String anotherString) { ... }
The second example in equals (above) is the only difference from the comparison in equalsIgnoreCase.
This returns true because the comparison is case-independent. All other examples under equals remain the same as they are for equalsIgnoreCase.
String compareTo
The compareTo method compares two strings lexicographically (i.e., pertaining to alphabetical order) and case-sensitively and returns the lexicographical difference in the two strings. The docs describe lexicographical order computation as:
public int compareTo(String anotherString) { ... }
Let's look at some examples.
String string1 = "A";
String string8 = null;
System.out.println("Output: " + string8.compareTo(string1));
Exception in thread ______ java.lang.NullPointerException
at java.lang.String.compareTo(String.java:1155)
String string1 = "A";
String string10 = "";
System.out.println("Output: " + string1.compareTo(string10));
Output: 1
String compareToIgnoreCase
The behavior of compareToIgnoreCase is identical to compareTo with one difference: the strings are compared without case consideration.
Objects equals
The Objects equals method invokes the overridden String equals method; its behavior is the same as in the String equals example above.
The advantage here is that the Objects equals method checks for null values (unlike String equals). The implementation of Object equals is:
Which method to use?
There are many methods to compare two strings. Which one should you use? As a common practice, use String equals for case-sensitive strings and String equalsIgnoreCase for case-insensitive comparisons. However, one caveat: take care of NPE (NullPointerException) if one or both strings are null.
