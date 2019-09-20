String comparison is a fundamental operation in programming and is often quizzed during interviews. These strings are a sequence of characters that are immutable which means unchanging over time or unable to be changed.

Java has a number of methods for comparing strings; this article will teach you the primary operation of how to compare strings in Java.

There are six options:

The == operator String equals String equalsIgnoreCase String compareTo String compareToIgnoreCase Objects equals

The == operator

== is an operator that returns true if the contents being compared refer to the same memory or false if they don't. If two strings compared with == refer to the same string memory, the return value is true; if not, it is false.

= "MYTEXT" ;

= "YOURTEXT" ;



System . out . println ( "Output: " + ( string1 == string2 ) ) ;



Output : false String string1 String string2string1string2Output

The return value of == above is false, as "MYTEXT" and "YOURTEXT" refer to different memory.

= "MYTEXT" ;

= "MYTEXT" ;



System . out . println ( "Output: " + ( string1 == string6 ) ) ;



Output : true String string1 String string6string1string6Output

In this case, the return value of == is true, as the compiler internally creates one memory location for both "MYTEXT" memories, and both variables refer to the same memory location.

= "MYTEXT" ;

= string1 ;



System . out . println ( "Output: " + ( string1 == string7 ) ) ;



Output : true String string1 String string7string1string1string7Output

If you guessed right, you know string7 is initialized with the same memory location as string1 and therefore == is true.

= "MYTEXT" ;

= new String ( "MYTEXT" ) ;



System . out . println ( "Output: " + ( string1 == string4 ) ) ;



Output : false String string1 String string4string1string4Output

In this case, the compiler creates a new memory location, even though the value is the same for string4 and string1.

= "MYTEXT" ;

= new String ( string1 ) ;



System . out . println ( "Output: " + ( string1 == string4 ) ) ;



Output : false String string1 String string5string1string1string4Output

Here, string5 is a new string object initialized with string1; hence, string1 == string4 is not true.

String equals

The string class has a String equals method to compare two strings. String comparison with equals is case-sensitive. According to the docs:

/**

* Compares this string to the specified object. The result is {@code

* true} if and only if the argument is not {@code null} and is a {@code

* String} object that represents the same sequence of characters as this

* object.

*

* @param anObject

* The object to compare this {@code String} against

*

* @return {@code true} if the given object represents a {@code String}

* equivalent to this string, {@code false} otherwise

*

* @see #compareTo(String)

* @see #equalsIgnoreCase(String)

*/

public boolean equals(Object anObject) { ... }

Let's see a few examples:

= "MYTEXT" ;

= "YOURTEXT" ;



System . out . println ( "Output: " + string1. equals ( string2 ) ) ;



Output : false String string1 String string2string1.string2Output

If the strings are not the same, the output of the equals method is obviously false.

= "MYTEXT" ;

= "mytext" ;



System . out . println ( "Output: " + string1. equals ( string3 ) ) ;



Output : false String string1 String string3string1.string3Output

These strings are the same in value but differ in case; hence, the output is false.

= "MYTEXT" ;

= new String ( "MYTEXT" ) ;



System . out . println ( "Output: " + string1. equals ( string4 ) ) ;



Output : true String string1 String string4string1.string4Output

= "MYTEXT" ;

= new String ( string1 ) ;



System . out . println ( "Output: " + string1. equals ( string5 ) ) ;



Output : true String string1 String string5string1string1.string5Output

The examples in both these cases are true, as the two values are the same. Unlike with ==, the second example above returns true.

The string object on which equals is called should obviously be a valid string object and non-null.

= "MYTEXT" ;

= null ;



System . out . println ( "Output: " + string8. equals ( string1 ) ) ;



lang . NullPointerException String string1 String string8string8.string1 Exception in thread _____ java.

The above evidently is not a good code.

System . out . println ( "Output: " + string1. equals ( string8 ) ) ;



Output : false string1.string8Output

This is alright.

String equalsIgnoreCase

The behavior of equalsIgnoreCase is identical to equals with one difference—the comparison is not case-sensitive. The docs say:

/**

* Compares this {@code String} to another {@code String}, ignoring case

* considerations. Two strings are considered equal ignoring case if they

* are of the same length and corresponding characters in the two strings

* are equal ignoring case.

*

* <p> Two characters {@code c1} and {@code c2} are considered the same

* ignoring case if at least one of the following is true:

* <ul>

* <li> The two characters are the same (as compared by the

* {@code ==} operator)

* <li> Applying the method {@link

* java.lang.Character#toUpperCase(char)} to each character

* produces the same result

* <li> Applying the method {@link

* java.lang.Character#toLowerCase(char)} to each character

* produces the same result

* </ul>

*

* @param anotherString

* The {@code String} to compare this {@code String} against

*

* @return {@code true} if the argument is not {@code null} and it

* represents an equivalent {@code String} ignoring case; {@code

* false} otherwise

*

* @see #equals(Object)

*/

public boolean equalsIgnoreCase(String anotherString) { ... }

The second example in equals (above) is the only difference from the comparison in equalsIgnoreCase.

= "MYTEXT" ;

= "mytext" ;



System . out . println ( "Output: " + string1. equalsIgnoreCase ( string3 ) ) ;



Output : true String string1 String string3string1.string3Output

This returns true because the comparison is case-independent. All other examples under equals remain the same as they are for equalsIgnoreCase.

String compareTo

The compareTo method compares two strings lexicographically (i.e., pertaining to alphabetical order) and case-sensitively and returns the lexicographical difference in the two strings. The docs describe lexicographical order computation as:

/**

* Compares two strings lexicographically.

* The comparison is based on the Unicode value of each character in

* the strings. The character sequence represented by this

* {@code String} object is compared lexicographically to the

* character sequence represented by the argument string. The result is

* a negative integer if this {@code String} object

* lexicographically precedes the argument string. The result is a

* positive integer if this {@code String} object lexicographically

* follows the argument string. The result is zero if the strings

* are equal; {@code compareTo} returns {@code 0} exactly when

* the {@link #equals(Object)} method would return {@code true}.

* <p>

* This is the definition of lexicographic ordering. If two strings are

* different, then either they have different characters at some index

* that is a valid index for both strings, or their lengths are different,

* or both. If they have different characters at one or more index

* positions, let <i>k</i> be the smallest such index; then the string

* whose character at position <i>k</i> has the smaller value, as

* determined by using the < operator, lexicographically precedes the

* other string. In this case, {@code compareTo} returns the

* difference of the two character values at position {@code k} in

* the two string -- that is, the value:

* <blockquote><pre>

* this.charAt(k)-anotherString.charAt(k)

* </pre></blockquote>

* If there is no index position at which they differ, then the shorter

* string lexicographically precedes the longer string. In this case,

* {@code compareTo} returns the difference of the lengths of the

* strings -- that is, the value:

* <blockquote><pre>

* this.length()-anotherString.length()

* </pre></blockquote>

*

* @param anotherString the {@code String} to be compared.

* @return the value {@code 0} if the argument string is equal to

* this string; a value less than {@code 0} if this string

* is lexicographically less than the string argument; and a

* value greater than {@code 0} if this string is

* lexicographically greater than the string argument.

*/

public int compareTo(String anotherString) { ... }

Let's look at some examples.

= "A" ;

= "B" ;



System . out . println ( "Output: " + string1. compareTo ( string2 ) ) ;



Output : - 1

System . out . println ( "Output: " + string2. compareTo ( string1 ) ) ;



Output : 1 String string1 String string2string1.string2Outputstring2.string1Output

= "A" ;

= "a" ;



System . out . println ( "Output: " + string1. compareTo ( string3 ) ) ;



Output : - 32



System . out . println ( "Output: " + string3. compareTo ( string1 ) ) ;



Output : 32 String string1 String string3string1.string3Outputstring3.string1Output

= "A" ;

= "A" ;



System . out . println ( "Output: " + string1. compareTo ( string6 ) ) ;



Output : 0 String string1 String string6string1.string6Output

String string1 = "A";

String string8 = null;



System.out.println("Output: " + string8.compareTo(string1));



Exception in thread ______ java.lang.NullPointerException

at java.lang.String.compareTo(String.java:1155)



String string1 = "A";

String string10 = "";



System.out.println("Output: " + string1.compareTo(string10));



Output: 1

String compareToIgnoreCase

The behavior of compareToIgnoreCase is identical to compareTo with one difference: the strings are compared without case consideration.

= "A" ;

= "a" ;



System . out . println ( "Output: " + string1. compareToIgnoreCase ( string3 ) ) ;



Output : 0 String string1 String string3string1.string3Output

Objects equals

The Objects equals method invokes the overridden String equals method; its behavior is the same as in the String equals example above.

= "MYTEXT" ;

= "YOURTEXT" ;



System . out . println ( "Output: " + Objects ( string1, string2 ) ) ;



Output : false String string1 String string2Objectsstring1, string2Output

= "MYTEXT" ;

= "mytext" ;



System . out . println ( "Output: " + Objects ( string1, string3 ) ) ;



Output : false String string1 String string3Objectsstring1, string3Output

= "MYTEXT" ;

= "MYTEXT" ;



System . out . println ( "Output: " + Objects ( string1, string6 ) ) ;



Output : true String string1 String string6Objectsstring1, string6Output

= "MYTEXT" ;

= null ;



System . out . println ( "Output: " + Objects. equals ( string1, string8 ) ) ;



Output : false



System . out . println ( "Output: " + Objects. equals ( string8, string1 ) ) ;



Output : false String string1 String string8Objects.string1, string8OutputObjects.string8, string1Output

= null ;

= null ;



System . out . println ( "Output: " + Objects. equals ( string8, string9 ) ) ;



Output : true String string8 String string9Objects.string8, string9Output

The advantage here is that the Objects equals method checks for null values (unlike String equals). The implementation of Object equals is:

public static boolean equals ( a, ) {

return ( a == b ) || ( a != null && a. equals ( b ) ) ;

} equals Object a, Object a.

Which method to use?

There are many methods to compare two strings. Which one should you use? As a common practice, use String equals for case-sensitive strings and String equalsIgnoreCase for case-insensitive comparisons. However, one caveat: take care of NPE (NullPointerException) if one or both strings are null.

The source code is available on GitLab and GitHub.