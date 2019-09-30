16 experts on Kubernetes, choosing the right container platform, and more industry trends

As part of my role as a senior product marketing manager at an enterprise software company with an open source development model, I publish a regular update about open source community, market, and industry trends for product marketers, managers, and other influencers. Here are five of my and their favorite articles from that update.

Given its widespread (and growing) use, it's no surprise that there are many evolving Kubernetes trends and best practices at present. For DevOps professionals, staying on top of the latest trends and learning emerging best practices for working with Kubernetes requires a commitment to ongoing education. To find out what Kubernetes trends are piquing interest in the DevOps community at present, we reached out to a panel of DevOps pros and Kubernetes experts and asked them to answer this question: "What are the most interesting trends to look for in Kubernetes right now?"

The impact: I think the hiring managers at companies struggling to get up and running with Kubernetes will be happy to know there are at least 16 Kubernetes experts in the world. With a technology that is changing this fast, there is a certain amount of "figuring it out as we go" that is happening. In other words, if you're reading this and really want to, there is a pretty good chance you could be the 17th expert being polled next time round.

[When] starting a new Java application it can be easier to find third-party components or entire systems that can help the developer gain productivity advancements over other languages that have not yet grown to have the breadth and depth of the Java ecosystem. Using a full-stack framework such as Quarkus, and taking advantage of libraries that use Java, such as Eclipse MicroProfile and Eclipse Vert.x, makes this easier, and also encourages the use of different combinations of tools and dependencies. With Quarkus in particular, it also includes an extension framework that third party authors can use to build native executables and expand the functionality of Java in the enterprise. Quarkus not only brings Java into the modern world of containers, but it also does so quickly with short start-up times.

The impact: On the one hand, the author of this post has a lot to gain by making this true. On the other hand, so do a lot of people / companies / organizations. I wouldn't bet against the manifestation of cloud-native Java through a combination of hard work and "if I say this loud enough and long enough"...