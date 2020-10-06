Mainframes revived, why you should take a break, and more industry trends

As part of my role as a principal communication strategist at an enterprise software company with an open source development model, I publish a regular update about open source community, market, and industry trends. Here are some of my and their favorite articles from that update.

Gartner recently wrote of that trend: “Now developers, testers, and infrastructure and operations staff have the capability to utilize the same tools which exist in the distributed world. Rocket Software, CA Technologies and IBM are supporting the Open Mainframe Project Zowe, which is making adapting of open-source tools much easier.” IBM calls Zowe an open source software framework that lets development and operations teams securely, manage, control, script and develop on the mainframe like any other cloud platform.

The impact: This is no longer your grandfather's mainfraime. There is a pretty good chance it is still running some of his code though.

Of all attendees, 45% indicated being a part of an end user organization, a 10% increase from those in attendance at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America 2019. End users are the cornerstone of cloud native innovation and provide significant insight to attendees into how cloud native technologies are being used in production.

The impact: It is exciting to see how much of the innovation in the CNCF is happening with the community.

The schedule features keynotes and sessions from users like Volvo Cars Corporation, Workday, GE Digital, Société Générale, LINE, Ant Group, and more! The event, held virtually for the first time, takes place October 19-23 and includes more than 100 sessions around infrastructure use cases like cloud computing, edge computing, hardware enablement, and security as well as hands on training and an opportunity to interact with vendors in the Open Infrastructure Marketplace.

The impact: The OpenStack community is stepping up to the virtual conference plate with a lineup that looks like must-see viewing for anyone in the open source infrastructure software space.

Says Aarti Shah, senior vice president, chief information & digital officer, Eli Lilly and Company, “People will always be the foundation that we stand on.” She also emphasized the importance of virtual check-ins and ensuring people are taking time off. Libenson adds, “We have had more virtual happy hours in the past six months than in the prior six years. People are trying to find a silver lining.”

The impact: Really though, you're not the only one who's concept of time is warped. Take a break, go for a walk, unplug for a long weekend. You'll be better off for it.

In terms of asset management, a lack of proper API documentation can lead to security vulnerabilities. Composing proper, up-to-date documentation is especially important for APIs because they tend to expose more endpoints than traditional applications. Keeping a complete inventory of deployed APIs can help mitigate IT security risks such as deprecated API versions and exposed endpoints. This all helps developers prevent shadow APIs and excessive data exposure.

The impact: I wouldn't have thought that poor documentation was a primary driver of security risks, but here we are! One more reason to prioritize good documentation.

I hope you enjoyed this list and come back next week for more open source community, market, and industry trends.