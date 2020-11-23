Get the highlights in your inbox every week.
Run serverless functions, Kubernetes ingress controllers comparisons, and more industry trends | Opensource.com
Run serverless functions, Kubernetes ingress controllers comparisons, and more industry trends
A weekly look at open source community and industry trends.
Subscribe now
As part of my role as a principal communication strategist at an enterprise software company with an open source development model, I publish a regular update about open source community, market, and industry trends. Here are some of my and their favorite articles from that update.
Build and deploy OpenFaaS functions: Run serverless functions anywhere you want
In this tutorial, I’ll show you how to build and deploy functions anywhere using GitHub Actions and multi-arch images that can run on a cloud instance, or on your Raspberry Pi homelab.
The impact: Aside from clearly showing how "serverless" serverless really is, this tutorial makes the magic of "it just runs" a lot more accessible.
Kubernetes ingress controllers
A google spreadsheet that compares the functionality of multiple open source Kubernetes ingress controllers.
The impact: This is a for-the-community by-the-community resource leaving the marketing at the door.
Virtual Open Infrastructure Summit recap
Here’s a snapshot covering five days, over 100 sessions, two software releases, and a Foundation announcement backed by over 60 organizations.
The impact: As always, it is the use cases from the community that really show what is possible when a dedicated community works together to solve complex problems. CERN is an old OpenStack stalwart; Workday was a bit of a surprise for me (and makes using the tool a little bit easier to stomach now).
I hope you enjoyed this list and come back next week for more open source community, market, and industry trends.