Run serverless functions, Kubernetes ingress controllers comparisons, and more industry trends

As part of my role as a principal communication strategist at an enterprise software company with an open source development model, I publish a regular update about open source community, market, and industry trends. Here are some of my and their favorite articles from that update.

In this tutorial, I’ll show you how to build and deploy functions anywhere using GitHub Actions and multi-arch images that can run on a cloud instance, or on your Raspberry Pi homelab.

The impact: Aside from clearly showing how "serverless" serverless really is, this tutorial makes the magic of "it just runs" a lot more accessible.

A google spreadsheet that compares the functionality of multiple open source Kubernetes ingress controllers.

The impact: This is a for-the-community by-the-community resource leaving the marketing at the door.

Here’s a snapshot covering five days, over 100 sessions, two software releases, and a Foundation announcement backed by over 60 organizations.

The impact: As always, it is the use cases from the community that really show what is possible when a dedicated community works together to solve complex problems. CERN is an old OpenStack stalwart; Workday was a bit of a surprise for me (and makes using the tool a little bit easier to stomach now).

I hope you enjoyed this list and come back next week for more open source community, market, and industry trends.