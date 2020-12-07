Linux home directories, open source advice, and more industry trends

As part of my role as a principal communication strategist at an enterprise software company with an open source development model, I publish a regular update about open source community, market, and industry trends. Here are some of my and their favorite articles from that update.

One major advantage? “Security-paranoid people will love this, because it basically means you never leave actual payload data on the system when you’re logged out, because you just have it in your pocket, and take it to the other device.” And it also makes for easier transitions when you buy a new laptop. “The key of what I’m trying to design here really is very clear lifecycles — that you basically say, when you’re logged out, you’re logged out. When you’re logged in, you’re logged in. And while you’re logged in, the system will get access to the device, but when you’re logged out, it should not be possible to access your device.”

The impact: I don't have a strong feeling about home directories, but I do pay attention when the argument against doing something is "but this is how we've always done it." Does anyone think having a secure home directory is getting less important over time?

I think that's good advice... that I, I didn't say enough, I don't understand.

The impact: Recognition of your own fallibility is an important step in your career progression (in open source and otherwise).

Cost savings of 64% and 90% reduction in start-up memory use are significant statistics, but Quarkus’ silver bullet is developer productivity, according to Sharples. “What we find is that most organizations come for the performance and the optimizations, but what they actually stay for is the speed of development,” he said.

The impact: Could another way of saying this be "your Java devs get to keep doing what they've always done, and it'll be cheaper and faster to run their work"?

The maintainer team currently consists of 10 members, with a healthy distribution of corporations represented, including Alibaba, Amazon, Cockroach Labs, Google Cloud, IBM, Indeed, and Red Hat. Three new maintainers have been added since etcd became an incubating project. Over the last 12 months, 200 distinct contributors have authored pull requests.

The impact: Congrats to the etcd maintainers for this recognition of your hard and valuable work.

