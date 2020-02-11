Building a Linux desktop, CERN powered by Ceph, and more industry trends

Ceph is an open-source software-defined storage platform. While it’s not often in the spotlight, it’s working hard behind the scenes, playing a crucial role in enabling ambitious, world-renowned projects such as CERN’s particle physics research, Immunity Bio’s cancer research, The Human Brain Project, MeerKat radio telescope, and more. These ventures are propelling the collective understanding of our planet and the human race beyond imaginable realms, and the outcomes will forever change how we perceive our existence and potential.

The impact: It is not often that you get to see a straight line drawn between storage and the perception of human existence. Thanks for that, CERN!

"Serverless" as a concept provides a simplified developer experience that will become a platform feature. More platform-as-a-service providers will incorporate serverless traits into the daily activities developers perform when building cloud-native applications, becoming the default computing paradigm for the cloud.

The impact: All of the trends in the predictions in this post are basically about maturation as ideas like serverless, edge computing, DevOps, and other cloud-adjacent buzz words move from the early adopters into the early majority phase of the adoption curve.

As we've previously announced, Fedora CoreOS is the official successor to CoreOS Container Linux. Fedora CoreOS is a new Fedora Edition built specifically for running containerized workloads securely and at scale. It combines the provisioning tools and automatic update model of Container Linux with the packaging technology, OCI support, and SELinux security of Atomic Host. For more on the Fedora CoreOS philosophy, goals, and design, see the announcement of the preview release and the Fedora CoreOS documentation.

The impact: Milestones like this are often bittersweet for both creators and users. The CoreOS team built something that their community loved to use, which is something to be celebrated. Hopefully, that community can find a new home in the wider Fedora ecosystem.