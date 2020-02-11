Automate your live demos with this shell script

I gave a talk about multi-architecture container images at LISA19 in October that included a lengthy live demo. Rather than writing out 30+ commands and risking typos, I decided to automate the demo with a shell script.

The script mimics what appears as input/output and runs the real commands in the background, pausing at various points so I can narrate what is going on. I'm very pleased with how the script turned out and the effect on stage. The script and supporting materials for my presentation are available on GitHub under an Apache 2.0 license.

The script